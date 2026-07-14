Graphic new details, video emerge from horrific car crash involving ESPN analyst Matt Miller

New dashcam video of the horrific car crash involving ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, was well additional details from the police accident report, were released Tuesday by the New York Post. Miller is on leave from ESPN while recovering from significant life-threatening injuries — including the amputation of his left arm — suffered as a result of “a serious car accident” in mid-June near his Missouri home.

The dashcam footage, obtained by The California Post on Tuesday, came from the semitruck that Miller struck in the head-on collision when his 2023 Ford Bronco suddenly veered across the center line on a two-lane Jasper County, Mo. road shortly before 4 pm CT on June 17, according to the New York Post.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller's horrific car crash captured on video https://t.co/E5IvHKakQn pic.twitter.com/bAV8lEf2LQ — New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2026

A witness detailed the “terrifying” incident in the initial Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report obtained by the Post: “I might have been maybe 100 yards behind. I witnessed the Bronco just [make] a hard swerve into the semi’s lane. The semi tried to swerve. It made contact. I haven’t ever seen a car explode like that. I ran to the Bronco and there was no one in the vehicle. I heard groaning behind me. I saw a man laying in the grass. I called 911.”

Miller suffered serious injuries in the accident, including “a compound fracture of his left femur, a shattered left kneecap, multiple broken ribs” and “an emergency amputation of his left arm,” according to a now-paused GoFundMe page started by Miller’s family in the days immediately following the crash.

The Missouri Highway Patrol report cited “improper lane usage/change” as a probable contributing factor to the crash, but listed “unknown” next to the part of the report indicating whether alcohol or marijuana was involved, per the Post. Miller announced Friday via social media that he’s stepping away “indefinitely” from his work and had been placed on leave by ESPN while he continues to recover from his injuries.

ESPN analyst Matt Miller, who lost arm in recent car accident, investigated amid fantasy scam complaints

Donations to Miller’s GoFundMe were paused July 3 amid viral accusations about Miller’s alleged past financial misdeeds, but not before more than $51,000 was raised through 434 total donations, including $5,525 from ESPN colleague Pat McAfee and $1,000 from veteran ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Earlier this month, the Missouri attorney general’s office announced it opened an investigation into Miller amid allegations he scammed fantasy football fans, according to USA Today and Awful Announcing. The investigation began after Awful Announcing published a July 1 story detailing multiple accusations from fantasy football league participants alleging Miller scammed them out of their promised winnings in purported charity leagues he started. Miller, a former professional scout, has also been accused of failing to provide paid-for scouting instruction.

Awful Announcing claims it has received additional complaints from “over 40 more individuals” sharing similar stories involving Miller, including “many of whom have sent evidence supporting their accounts,” since its initial story was published July 1. As recently as last season, Miller served as commissioner of 91 fantasy leagues in 2025 alone, per his now-locked account with fantasy football platform Sleeper.

Miller has worked at ESPN as a popular NFL Draft analyst since 2021, making regular appearances across the network, including on NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up. Miller has also been featured prominently on ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage, including on weekly mock draft specials. Before joining ESPN, Miller was Bleacher Report‘s lead NFL Draft writer and contributor between 2010-21.