New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is facing a domestic assault charge, WCVB-TV Boston reported Wednesday. According to court documents out of Attleborough District Court, obtained by the news outlet, Barmore has been charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member.

The alleged incident took place Aug. 8 in Mansfield, Mass. The victim, who had been in a relationship with Barmore, said that Barmore was angry at her over the temperature in his bedroom, adding they also got into an argument over food.

She reportedly told police that Barmore grabbed her phone from her hands as she attempted to leave the house. The victim “intended to open the door and scream for help but Christian grabbed her before she could and threw her to the floor,” charging documents read. She claimed that Barmore grabbed her by the shirt “in the area of the neck,” and he eventually let go.

The criminal complaint was issued Dec. 16. Barmore, 26, is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 3, five days before Super Bowl LX. The Patriots (13-3) are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC with one game remaining in the regular season.

Barmore, the fifth-year pro out of Alabama, has appeared in every game for the Patriots this season. He has 26 total tackles, three tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits and one sack.

Christian Barmore, Stefon Diggs facing charges

News of the charge against Barmore comes one day after Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges stemming from a Dec. 2 incident. In a police report obtained by NBC Boston, a woman who worked as Diggs’ personal chef alleged that he slapped and choked her following a salary dispute.

The woman went to the Dedham Police Department Dec. 16 and said the incident happened Dec. 2. She alleged that Diggs “entered her unlocked bedroom” after the two had ongoing text messages over money that was owed to her. As they began to discuss this, Diggs allegedly became angry and then “smacked her across the face.” The woman said that she tried to push him away, but Diggs then allegedly “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.”

The police report then said, “At that point, the male threw her onto the bed. He said something to the effect of ‘Thought so.’ And then she told him that she still hasn’t been paid. At that point, the male said, ‘Lies’ and walked out of the room.”

Diggs is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 23. That’s two days before the AFC Championship Game, should the Patriots advance that far in the playoffs.