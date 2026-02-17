New England Patriots release statement on deadly Rhode Island high school hockey game shooting

A deadly shooting occurred Monday afternoon during a high school boys hockey game Pawtucket, R.I. Two victims are dead and three others have been critically injured. The suspect is also dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves.

The New England Patriots released a statement Monday night, condemning the act of violence. The statement is as follows:

“The New England Patriots organization is heartbroken by the tragic shooting that occurred today in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Our hearts are with the students, coaches, fans, and all those affected by this act of violence.”

A statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/ygbfeKhCoq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 17, 2026

The shooting happened at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena just before 3 p.m. ET. Goncalves said the incident was “family related,” adding “it appears that this was a targeted event, that it may be a family dispute.”

According to The Providence Journal, a boys hockey game was being played between Coventry/Johnston and Blackstone Valley Co-op, which includes players from multiple schools. In a video posted by Eric Rueb, gunshots can be heard while players are on the ice. Both benches quickly took cover while those on the ice quickly skated off and began heading for safety at Lynch Arena.

Coventry Public Schools and Providence Country Day have both released statements confirming that students from both schools that were present at the arena are safe: “We are shocked and saddened by the shooting at today’s hockey game. We can confirm that the PCD students, parents and staff that were present are safe at this time,” PCD head of schools Kevin Folan said. “We will continue to communicate any further updates to the PCD community directly and support services will be available to students, families, and staff who may need them.”

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien also released a statement on the shooting: “Pawtucket is a strong and resilient community, but tonight we are a city in mourning. We will stand together to support all those affected in the difficult days ahead, and we will keep the public updated as confirmed facts become available.”

He added, “On behalf of the City of Pawtucket, I want to thank our first responders and public safety officials for their swift and professional response during an incredibly difficult situation.”

On3/Rivals’ Hunter Shelton contributed to this report.