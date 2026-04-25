The New England Patriots have selected Alabama running back Jam Miller with the No. 245 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Miller was taken with a seventh round selection.

Miller played at Alabama for four seasons before entering the NFL Draft. He was productive, though he didn’t necessarily post a singular breakout season.

During his final campaign in 2025, Jam Miller logged 130 carries for 504 yards and three touchdowns. He showed the ability to be a tough runner in traffic, squeezing out as much yardage as he could through considerable contact.

Over the course of four years, Miller also became a more productive pass-catcher. He caught just five passes during his first two seasons before really emerging in that regard in his final two seasons.

Jam Miller logged 19 catches for 109 yards as a senior in 2025. He caught 16 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown the year prior.

In total, Miller tallied 1,596 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. He also chipped in 40 catches for 336 yards and two scores.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Jam Miller

There’s some debate about the quality of Miller’s contributions as a pass-catcher and whether that will translate to the next level. Is he a late bloomer there or is it just not a natural part of his skill set?

Regardless, there are some definite positives. He doesn’t shy away from contact at all, which is a requirement at the NFL level for backs that aren’t quite as well-rounded.

So what do the experts say? Well, the NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein evaluated Jam Miller ahead of the draft:

“Miller has pro-caliber size but while some runners get what is blocked, Miller didn’t always take what was there for him. He’s a segmented runner with adequate power but lacks the vision, burst and decisiveness to rip through creases inside.

“He’s a hard runner and can get tough yards after contact here and there. He’s not talented enough as a blocker or pass-catcher to play on third downs, so starring on special teams might be required to become an NFL backup.”