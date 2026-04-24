The New England Patriots have selected former Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. In an offensive tackle-rich draft, Lomu is now off the board.

Lomu was a First-Team All-Big 12 Conference offensive lineman this past season after starting 12 games at left tackle. He played opposite Spencer Fano, another top OT in this year’s draft.

Lomu was dominant as a pass protector this past season. He earned a 82.1 grade via PFF, which ranked 28th among all OT’s in FBS in 2025. He let up eight total pressures, allowing two hits but gave up no sacks while blocking the offense’s blind side.

However, he was graded 62.0 in run-blocking — 232nd-best in the nation. He was also called for four penalties during the season. Overall, Lomu played 823 snaps last season for the Utes.

Before college, Lomu was a four-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 9 offensive tackle in the 2023 cycle.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Caleb Lomu

Now that Lomu has been drafted, his new fanbase may want to know what to expect out of their newest offensive tackle. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided in-depth analysis on the former Utah standout.

“Two-year starting left tackle who is still in the early stages of his development. Utah’s run game leaned heavily on movement and misdirection, preventing Lomu from firing out and showing his power. His run blocking trails his pass protection, but improved pad level and a nastier demeanor could close the gap. In protection, he shows good balance with adequate foot quickness, landing quick, well-timed punches and using a firm grip to control rushers once he’s in. His anchor was rarely stressed by power and his athletic recoveries are average.

“Lomu flashes but is still under construction. His play could improve rapidly with strength gains and additional coaching.”