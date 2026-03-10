Report: New England Patriots signing former Green Bay Packers WR Romeo Doubs

The New England Patriots and former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs have agreed to terms on a four-year deal, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. It’s a $68 million deal for Doubs, with $12 million more available in incentives.

Doubs, 25, is joining the reigning AFC champions following a four-year run with the Packers, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Doubs served as a reliable target for Green Bay’s passing attack, improving each season in Matt Lafleur‘s offense.

He had a career year in 2025, hauling in 55 passes for 724 yards and six touchdowns. In four seasons, Doubs has 202 receptions for 2,424 yards and 21 scores.

Patriots making big investment in Romeo Doubs

There might be some untapped potential in Doubs, and they hope to unlock it. New England will pay Doubs like the No. 1 wideout in their offense, something they were in search of after releasing Stefon Diggs.

Doubs will lead a receiver group which currently features Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario “Pop” Douglas and Kyle Williams. It remains to be seen if the Patriots will add to that group again in free agency or draft a wideout next month.

Quarterback Drake Maye will have no shortage of weapons coming off a season which saw him finish second in NFL MVP voting. New England’s magical season nearly ended with a Lombardi Trophy, but they were neutralized by the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

The Packers are losing Doubs but will gain a 2027 fourth-round compensatory pick. Seeing him leave the building is a loss, though the wide receiver room remains well-stocked with Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Dontayvion Wicks still in place.