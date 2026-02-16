New video footage emerging in the aftermath of the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening showed just how devastating the wreck was that took Carson Hocevar out of the lead on the final lap. The fallout from the wreck swept up about a dozen drivers.

But because it was the final lap and the caution flag didn’t come out, FOX’s broadcast coverage remained focused on the leaders. Only now are fans seeing some of the devastation wreaked on the field behind them.

The wreck happened when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Erik Jones got stacked up behind Carson Hocevar. Jones made contact to Hocevar’s back bumper, ultimately sending the driver of the No. 77 car spinning out to his left.

Hocever flew across the front of the field into the infield, along with two other cars. As they reached the turn, they went careening back toward the track.

That’s when a half dozen or more other drivers were taken out of the final lap. Leaders Michael McDowell and Tyler Reddick skirted just around disaster, free to battle for the lead down the stretch. Check out the wreck with Carson Hocevar below, courtesy of a fan in the stands.

As it played out, fans were treated to a fantastic battle down the stretch. Chase Elliott wrestled the lead away from Reddick and McDowell and then built a decent lead himself courtesy of a strong push from Zane Smith.

But Reddick was rolling fast. And he managed to slip around multiple drivers until he got a push of his own from Riley Herbst.

On the final stretch, Herbst seemed to try to make it three-wide for a shot at the win. He misjudged things, jumping out in front of a hard-charging Brad Keselowski. That sent Herbst crashing into the wall, then back down the track into Elliott and others.

It wiped out several drivers as Reddick shot through clean for the win. Meanwhile, Carson Hocevar and others were picking up the pieces elsewhere on the track and getting to safety.

It was a finish for the ages. But also a reminder that sometimes you have to be at the track to catch all the action.