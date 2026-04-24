Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has been taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. The New Orleans Saints snagged Tyson with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round. It’s the school’s first Thursday night selection since 2020 — a huge moment for Tyson and everyone in Tempe.

Injuries meant Tyson was limited during the 2025 season, only playing in nine games. Still, the production indicated that he was one of the best wide receivers in college football. Tyson caught 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. This comes right after the breakthrough 2024 campaign, where he broke the 1,000-yard mark and caught 10 touchdowns.

The Colorado Buffaloes were actually where Tyson initially started his college playing days. He played high school football at Frisco (TX) Independence, where he was a three-star prospect. Tyson was the No. 798 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Flash forward a few years, and Tyson is one of the top wide receivers taken. A great story of development ahead of what should be a fantastic professional career.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Jordyn Tyson

Ahead of the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein produced a scouting report on Tyson. He was quite high on the Arizona State product, projecting him to be a first-round pick all the way. Tyson finished with a prospect score of 6.43, meaning Zierlein saw him as a player capable of being a good starter within two years.

Tyson also got compared to one of the NFL’s top active wide receivers — Terry McLaurin. Not a bad name to be associated with.

“Learning from Super Bowl XL MVP Hines Ward helped unlock Tyson’s production and elevated his draft stock,” Zierlein said. “He’s added size and improved his route running over the last two years, showing he can align at all three receiver spots. He occasionally rushes the route but has the short-area quickness and contested-catch toughness to find chain-moving grabs in high-leverage moments.

“He’s not a blazer but has enough speed to work down the field. Also, he has the ball skills and body control to win above the rim with timing on 50/50 throws. Scouts say he puts in the time to absorb knowledge and hone his craft. A history of injuries might explain inconsistent competitiveness as a run blocker in 2025. The wiring, versatility and finishing talent point to a WR1 ceiling.”