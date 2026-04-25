The New Orleans Saints have selected Georgia tight end Oscar Delp in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He is now in the NFL after spending the last four seasons with the Bulldogs.

Delp began his college football career in 2022 and was the backup for Brock Bowers. He played in 13 games in 2022 and caught five passes for 61 yards and one touchdown for a team that won the national championship.

In 2023, Oscar Delp played in all 14 games with 10 starts and caught 24 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns. He had similar numbers in 2024, tallying 21 receptions for 248 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games with 10 starts. This past season, Delp played in all 14 games and caught 20 passes for 261 yards and one TD.

Delp played high school football at West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia. He was ranked No. 83 in the 2022 On3|Rivals National Industry Rankings.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Oscar Delp

Before the draft, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. shared his thoughts on Delp. “I have a second, third-round grade on him. The way they utilized Delp down the field, not underneath, not intermediate, was kind of a question mark,” Kiper said. “He’s had to adjust. But he’s big, and he’s fast. And the blocking will continue to improve. So, I think he could go second or third round.”

Another NFL Draft expert, Lance Zierlein, revealed what Delp brings to the table. “Delp is a fluid athlete with the forward lean, short-area quickness and pure speed to beat linebackers on intermediate routes,” Zierlein said. “His soft hands and smooth catch skills show up on the move, though his short arms and inconsistent finish through contact limit his reliability. He has enough toughness and technique to help in the run game as he improves his strength. Delp projects as a Day 3 prospect with three-down potential and untapped upside as a pass catcher.”