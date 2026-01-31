New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch releases statement on emails with Jeffrey Epstein, relationship

On Friday, the Justice Department released more than 3 million pages related to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein. New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch appeared over 440 times in the newly-released files. On Friday evening, Tisch released a statement addressing his connection to Epstein.

“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments,” Tisch said. “I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

Tisch became the Giants’ chairman and executive vice president in 2005. He is a film producer, who has produced numerous notable films, including Forrest Gump (1994), The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) and Southpaw (2015).

Tisch is 76 years old. Per ESPN, most of Tisch’s emails with Epstein occurred in 2013. Based on the emails, Epstein connected Tisch with multiple women. In one correspondence dated to April 2013, the subject line reads, “Ukrainian Girl.”

“Hi Jeffrey I just had lunch with your assistant’s friend [name redacted] who I met at your house Wed morning Very sweet girl Do you know anything about her?” Tisch allegedly wrote.

“no, but i will ask … I will get all info, did you contact the great ass fake tit [redacted] shes a character short term, has an older boyfriend going to acting school, a 10 ass. I am happy to have you as a new but obviosly shared interest friend,” Epstein replied.

In the files, the pair continued to exchange messages before Epstein suggested talking over the phone because he didn’t “like records” of the conversation. Epstein was a wealthy financier, who was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges.

While awaiting trial, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell. His death was ruled a suicide. Epstein faced accusations of sexually abusing underage girls.

In 2008, Epstein was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida. He served 13 months in jail. In 1998, Epstein purchased an island in the U.S. Virgin Islands called “Little St. James.”

Epstein’s island was raided following his arrest. The island was allegedly the location of a significant portion of his sex trafficking activity.

As of this report, the New York Giants haven’t released a statement regarding Steve Tisch’s connection to Epstein. Tisch’s father, Robert Preston Tisch, was also a co-owner of the Giants.