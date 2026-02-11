After interviewing former Tennessee Titans leader Brian Callahan for their open quarterbacks coach position on Tuesday, the Giants have come to a decision. They’re hiring him for the job, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“The Giants are hiring former Titans head coach Brian Callahan as their new QBs coach and passing game coordinator, per me and Mike Garafolo,” Rapoport posted on X, formerly Twitter. “John Harbaugh continued to round out his staff, adding QB expertise and head coach experience.”

Alas, Callahan’s stint as the Titans’ head coach was short-lived. He went 4-19 and was fired following a 1-5 start this past season. Previously, he served as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019-23, helping develop Joe Burrow and aiding the Bengals to an appearance in Super Bowl LVI.

Now that he’s hired by the Giants, he’ll work along with former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator and Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy in developing Jaxson Dart. Nagy was hired as part of John Harbaugh’s inaugural staff with the Giants as their offensive coordinator.

Callahan also interviewed for that job. It went to Nagy, who has been Andy Reid’s right-hand man for the past couple of seasons, although he didn’t call plays for the Chiefs.

He was ironically thought to be the favorite for the Titans’ head coaching gig, which went to Robert Saleh. By the time he found out, Kansas City already moved on, bringing Eric Bieniemy back to be its offensive coordinator once again.

Nagy brings a wealth of experience to the table for the Giants, which is a good thing. Harbaugh, the 24th head coach in franchise history, is hoping to return the franchise to the playoffs and respectability, and he believes Nagy can help him with that.

“This is the New York Giants,” Harbaugh told ESPN when he was hired. “I’m proud and honored to be the head coach of this historic franchise, and especially excited to work with the Mara and Tisch families. But most of all, I can’t wait to get started with the great players on this football team to see what we can accomplish together.”

Moreover, Harbaugh interviewed with multiple teams after his firing from the Baltimore Ravens after 18 seasons. The 63-year-old chose the Giants, a chance to work under owner John Mara and work with a young quarterback in Dart, among other talented players on New York’s roster.

Harbaugh’s deal with the organization is expected to be for five years with a total value that nears $100 million, per league insider Jordan Schultz. He guided the Ravens to a 180-113 record across 18 seasons, earning 12 trips to the postseason.

Continuing, Harbaugh led Baltimore to a Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers. While the Ravens never got to the Super Bowl in any other season under Harbaugh, they made three additional AFC Championship Game appearances.

Additionally, Harbaugh is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL and it’s not often a coach with 180 wins comes available. New York acted fast in setting up an in-person meeting with Harbaugh and getting him to sign before he was set to interview with the Tennessee Titans. The Giants recognized the opportunity, bringing on a proven winner to help stabilize the franchise.

New York has won just 13 games over the last three seasons, finishing 4-13 in 2025. The club has made just two trips to the postseason since its Super Bowl XLVI victory over the New England Patriots in 2012.





