The New York Giants team selected Ohio State outside linebacker Arvell Reese in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday. Reese was taken with the fifth overall selection.

Reese, 20, is one of the youngest prospects in this year’s Draft. To many, he was the consensus No. 1 overall player on the board coming off a standout junior season with the Buckeyes.

An EDGE/linebacker hybrid, Reese compiled 69 tackles (34 solo), 10.0 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in 2025. Reese was named Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and was a Consensus All-American (Associated Press, AFCA, and Walter Camp). Reese won a national championship with Ohio State in 2024.

Reese has the potential to be an All-Pro caliber player in the NFL. He admitted at the NFL Scouting Combine that he can still get significantly better in all aspects of his game.

“I think I played both positions pretty decent. I think I know I got a lot to get better at, at EDGE, and I got a lot to get better at linebacker, but I’m pretty decent at both positions, I think,” Reese said. “I think I could get way better at pass rushing. I think I can get way better in coverage. I think I could get way better with my pad level sometimes; sometimes I’m too high. There is just so much room for improvement for me. I just can’t wait to get better.”

As a recruit, Reese was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 188 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Reese checked in as the No. 21 linebacker in the class and No. 5 overall player from the state of Ohio, hailing from Glenville High School (Cleveland, Ohio).

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Arvell Reese

NFL.com‘s Lance Zierlein comfortably had Reese as his highest-graded prospect. He explained why in his scouting report write-up.

“At 20 years old, Reese is still growing into his frame and his game, but learning from James Laurinaitis [linebackers coach] and Matt Patricia [defensive coordinator] should give him a head start in acclimating to the pro game,” Zierlein wrote. “He plays off-ball linebacker and stand-up edge with the talent to post impact production from either spot. His third-down versatility adds alignment variety and helps camouflage defensive intent.

“His run diagnosis and angles of attack are average, but he flows quickly once he triggers, using assertive hands to stack and play off blocks. He’s fast in pursuit and his tackle finishing could become elite. His rush is kinetic and tough for tackles to mirror. It’s under construction, but Reese has already sprouted go-to moves and rush plans that need more refinement. He might need some runway to hit his stride, but his rare blend of traits, explosiveness and versatility could become a perfect storm of chaos once a defense decides how to deploy him.”