Former Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields was selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. His pro career begins!

The Giants traded up to No. 74 overall to select Fields. New York sent the Nos. 105 and 145 picks to the Cleveland Browns, along with a 2027 fourth-round selection, as part of the deal.

Fields spent his the final season of his college career at Notre Dame, finishing 2025 with 36 catches for 630 yards, five touchdowns and 17.5 yards per catch. Prior to his time at Notre Dame, Fields played for Virginia.

In four years at Virginia, Fields played in 36 games. In total, the Cavalier Fighting Irish pass catcher finished his college career with 165 catches for 2,479 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 yards per catch.

As a member of the Class of 2021, Fields was a three-star recruit out of Charlottesville (Va.) Monticello, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 21 overall prospect in the state, the No. 49 athlete in the class and the No. 892 overall prospect in the class.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Malachi Fields

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down Fields ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. You can read his evaluation below.

“Boundary ‘X’ receiver who uses elite size and strength to bully defensive backs,” he wrote. “Notre Dame’s run-heavy approach and quarterback play slowed Fields’ production somewhat but his tape was filled with impressive moments. He’s best suited for an offense that allows him to get from Point A to Point B while using his frame/ball skills to dominate the work space and win in the air.

“He can be a slow starter versus press and lives on contested targets, but he moves the chains on tight-window throws and consistently tilts 50/50 balls in his direction outside the numbers. Fields might never be a star, but his traits, playing style and ball skills should make him a productive WR2 in time.”

Zierlein projected Fields as a third round pick coming in. His NFL comp was wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.