Report: New York Giants working to hire John Harbaugh as next head coach

The New York Giants are working to finalize a deal to hire John Harbaugh as their next head coach, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. He interviewed with the franchise Wednesday following his firing from the Baltimore Ravens.

Harbaugh spent 18 seasons with the Ravens prior to his departure last week. He amassed a 193-124 overall record and led the franchise to a Super Bowl XLVII title – which came over his brother, Jim, and the San Francisco 49ers. In addition, he won the NFL’s Coach of the Year award in 2019.

In the days after Baltimore fired him, the sense was John Harbaugh would take the weekend before starting interviews. The Giants were first on the list as he visited the facility on Wednesday, and they put on the “full-court press,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. That included a meeting with quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“What the Giants did was full-court press on John Harbaugh,” Rapoport said Wednesday on The Insiders. “Jaxson Dart was in the building. You had the building basically cleared out except for the really important people running the search … trying to do everything they can to sell Harbaugh on the Giants.

“Now, they have also been doing this for the last several days on the phone. They have been doing this in person. Harbaugh, of course, met with Chris Mara – one of the owners – a couple days ago at his house. Everything the Giants can do to sell him. We will see over the next couple days if it works. One thing is very clear: The Giants seem willing to do whatever Harbaugh wants to do because that is how badly they want him. We just have not heard yes or no definitively yet, so we will wait.”

Regardless, after his departure from the Ravens, Harbaugh was going to have his suitors. Schefter reported seven teams reached out to Harbaugh’s agency about potential interviews within 45 minutes of his firing. At the time, though, only seven teams had head coach vacancies, one of which was Baltimore. The Miami Dolphins then became the eighth opening and also were linked to Harbaugh.

But the expectation was Harbaugh would take a calculated approach to find his next landing spot. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said only three or four teams would likely get interviews.

The Ravens entered the 2025 season with high expectations, but had a rough go en route to an 8-9 record amid a slew of injuries, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. They were squarely in the mix for the playoffs heading into the Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Tyler Loop’s field goal missed wide, meaning Baltimore missed the postseason.