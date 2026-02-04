New York Jets complete interview with Frank Reich for offensive coordinator job

A week after reports surfaced that the New York Jets might be targeting former interim Stanford head coach Frank Reich for the staff, the organization has revealed it has completed an interview with him. The interview was for the offensive coordinator position.

The franchise tweeted that it had completed the interview on Tuesday night. That comes just one day after another promising coordinator candidate left for another job.

That was tight ends coach Jeff Blasko. Blasko is reportedly headed to the Cleveland Browns.

But for Frank Reich, the possibility of emerging as the offensive coordinator hire for the Jets remains. Reich is looking for a new gig after helping stabilize the Stanford program amid a tumultuous 2025 season.

Reich went 4-8 this past season as the interim head coach of Stanford, basically done as a favor to his former quarterback Andrew Luck, the school’s general manager. Reich is currently in a senior advisory role with the school but looks like he’s returning to the NFL.

At one point, Reich was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts (2018-22), coaching Luck that first year. He led the team to two playoff appearances but no further than the Divisional Round in 2018. Reich finished 40-33-1 with the Colts and went just 1-10 with the Carolina Panthers in 2023 before being fired prior to the end of his first year.

Frank Reich achieved widespread acclaim for his work with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 and 2017 under Doug Pederson. After coming over from the Chargers as their offensive coordinator, Reich took on the same role and eventually helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

Along the way, Reich helped develop Carson Wentz into an MVP candidate in 2017. However, things did not work out as a head coach for the former Maryland and Buffalo Bills quarterback.

Frank Reich engineered two of the most famous comebacks in football as a player. Reich came off the bench for Stan Gelbaugh against Miami in 1984, overcoming a 31-0 deficit to win 42-40.

The other occurred in the AFC Wild Card Round on January 3, 1993 with the Bills. Buffalo trailed the Houston Oilers 35-3 before coming all the way back to win 41-38 in overtime.

