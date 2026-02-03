New York Jets QB Justin Fields declined Pro Bowl invite, per report

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields was asked to participate in the 2026 Pro Bowl games Tuesday at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Fields declined the invite, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday. Fields, according to Rapoport, wanted to focus on his offseason training.

The NFL had a difficult time finding three quarterbacks to represent the AFC. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), and Drake Maye (New England Patriots) were the original selections. Allen and Herbert pulled out due to injury. Maye is playing this Sunday in Super Bowl LX.

Others passed on the opportunity to go to the Pro Bowl. Eventually, the league landed on both Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks — Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco — and Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns). Of the three, only Flacco played in more than 10 games.

Justin Fields, Jets had season to forget in 2025

Fields, meanwhile, played in nine games in his first season with the Jets. He threw for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception on 62.7% passing. He rushed for 383 yards and four scores.

Fields last played Nov. 13 against the Patriots. He was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Jets, who finished 3-14, went 2-7 with Fields under center.

“This is for any player that doesn’t have the season we would like for them to have. It’s always disappointing,” head coach Aaron Glenn said in December of Fields. “I don’t want to focus on Justin with this. Any player that we have high hopes for, and the season doesn’t go the way we wanted to go, we’re always disappointed in that.”

The future of Fields in New York is very much unknown. He is under contract for the 2026 season, bringing with him a $23 million cap hit. The Jets do own the No. 2 overall pick though in a draft considered weak at the quarterback position, there might not be an option there that represents an upgrade over Fields.