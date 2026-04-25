The New York Jets selected quarterback Cade Klubnik with the No. 110 overall pick in 4th round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Klubnik spent four seasons at Clemson.

The Jets traded up to get Klubnik in the fourth round, swapping picks with the Bengals. The Bengals acquired the 128th, 140th overall picks from the Jets in exchange for the 110th and 199th overall picks.

Klubnik amassed 49 appearances and 40 starts at Clemson. The 2024 campaign was the best season of his collegiate career. He competed 63.4% of his pass attempts for a career-high 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns that season, while only throwing six interceptions.

In his senior season, Klubnik completed a career-best 65.6% of his pass attempts, but only totaled 2,943 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He threw six interceptions again that season.

He is the program’s all-time leader in pass completions and has the third-most career passing yards in Clemson history. He is a two-time ACC Championship MVP.

Cade Klubnik played high school football at Westlake (TX), where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 18 overall player and No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Cade Klubnik

While Klubnik didn’t always live up to expectations during his senior year, analysts haven’t entirely lost faith in him. Ahead of the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided an in-depth analysis of Klubnik and his potential at the next level.

“Much was expected of Klubnik after a strong showing in 2024, but his play and production declined in 2025,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s undersized but athletic and shows an ability to attack zone windows with adequate velocity over the first two levels. He can make some timing throws with anticipation when in rhythm. However, when the first read isn’t there, his field vision is average and he’s not good enough off-platform/out of structure to succeed at a high enough rate.

“The accuracy numbers to most areas of the field fall below the mark, but tape study shows a high drop count by his receivers. While his designed run production fell off in 2025, he remains pocket-mobile, avoiding sacks and exploiting rushing lanes. Maintaining poise and mechanics are essential, so finding a short passing attack with a competent run game feels like a must for Klubnik.”