The New York Jets selected Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Bailey is now in the NFL after playing three seasons at Stanford and one at Texas Tech.

In his one season with the Red Raiders, David Bailey became one of the top pass rushers in college football. He tied the FBS lead with 14.5 sacks and ranked second in the country with 19.5 tackles for loss. Bailey’s production led to him being named Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and an AP First Team All-American.

Bailey began his college career at Stanford and was named a Freshman All-American in 2022. During that season, Bailey registered 46 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 11 games with nine starts. The following year, the California native led the team with six tackles for loss and five sacks. In 2024, Bailey ranked fourth in the FBS with five forced fumbles, and he also tallied eight tackles for loss with seven sacks.

Before making the jump to college, Bailey was a top prospect in high school. He played at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, and was ranked the 62nd-best prospect in the 2022 On3|Rivals Industry Rankings.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about David Bailey

Now that Bailey is an NFL player, can he make the same impact as he did in college? NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein shared his thoughts on what type of pro player the former Texas Tech star will be.

“Bailey is extremely hard for linemen to stay in front of,” Zierlein wrote. “He moves like a slashing two guard, blending explosiveness and fluidity to slip, bend, and flow around blocks from multiple angles. His leverage and lower-body flexion create game-over scenarios once he reaches pocket depth with even a minor lead.

“He can be stalled when a blocker latches his hands in deep, but Bailey’s elusiveness and suddenness make clean clamps a relative rarity. He’s instinctive with natural mid-rush counters, but he must continue developing hand usage and crafting rush plans for when protection shifts his way. … His sack production should carry over to the NFL as an odd-front rush linebacker with Pro Bowl upside.”