The last few months for Omar Cooper just keep getting better and better. A few months after winning a national championship with the Indiana Hoosiers, Cooper heard his name called at the 2026 NFL Draft. Cooper will begin his professional career with the New York Jets after being the No. 30 overall pick in the first round.

The Jets traded back into the first round to select Cooper at No. 30. They sent No. 33 overall and No. 179 to the San Francisco 49ers in return.

Cooper spent the 2025 season playing alongside the top pick, and now of the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The duo created a top one-two punch in college football. In 16 games played, Cooper caught 69 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns — all career highs.

Only twice did Cooper pass the 100-yard mark in a single game. Spet. 12 vs. Indiana State was by far his best performance, accruing 207 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 catches. But Cooper did come up clutch in the College Football Playoff for the Hoosiers. Two touchdowns were secured over the three games — one against the Alabama Crimson Tide and then another in the semifinal vs. the Oregon Ducks.

Cooper played high school football at Indianapolis (IN) Lawrence North, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 363 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Omar Cooper

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein was pretty high on Cooper entering the draft. Zierlein gave the Indiana product a prosepct grade of 6.39, believing growth will be needed before stepping into a starter role.

A comparison to a current NFL player was even thrown in there. Zierlein says Cooper reminds him of Deebo Samuel, currently of the Washington Commanders.

“Big, strong target whose two-year rise is bolstered by translatable tape,” Zierlein said. “While he was a full-time slot receiver in 2025, Cooper has played outside, as well. He can stem and drive past press with his strength. He has potent early acceleration to climb past nickelbacks into top position to challenge deep.

“His routes lack polish and he has average in-and-out quickness at break-points, but he’s rugged once the ball is in his hands. His ability to add yards after contact could earn Cooper more carries than we saw from him at Indiana. Fighting for catch space and blocking for the running game are areas where he needs improvement. Cooper is an ascending slot bully with Day 2 value.”