New York Mets select Arkansas RHP Carson Wiggins in 2026 MLB Draft

Arkansas right-handed pitcher Carson Wiggins was selected by the New York Mets with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Wiggins impressed mightily for the Hogs as a freshman in 2025, but missed the entirety of the 2026 injury while rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery.

As a freshman, Wiggins appeared in 14 games for Arkansas. Across 14 innings, the Roland, Okla. native posted a 3.21 ERA with 20 strikeouts and nine walks. With Wiggins on the roster, the Razorbacks advanced to the 2025 Men’s College World Series. Arkansas won two games in Omaha, but fell just short in advancing to the Finals after losing to eventual National Champions LSU.

Wiggins becomes the 16th right-handed Arkansas pitcher selected in the MLB Draft dating back to 2020, joining the likes of Gage Wood (No. 26 overall in 2025), Peyton Pallette (No. 62 in 2022), and his brother, Jaxon (No. 68 in 2023). The older Wiggins brother pitched for the Razorbacks from 2021-2022.

Carson Wiggins appeared in 14 games for Arkansas in lone season with Razorbacks

“Carson unleashed a pair of 102-mph fastballs last April as a Razorbacks freshman, but he blew out his elbow shortly thereafter and it required internal brace surgery. He did not pitch this spring, yet could get picked earlier than his older sibling did.” his MLB.com scouting report reads.

“No college pitcher lit up a radar gun last spring more than Wiggins, who averaged 98.7 mph with a heater that also features late hop and carry. His upper-80s slider has tremendous depth and elicits plenty of chases when hitters try to sit on his fastball, and they went 1-for-16 with 14 strikeouts against his slide piece in 2025. He flashed a mid-80s changeup with interesting tumble in high school but focused on his fastball and slider as a freshman.

“While Wiggins is athletic and works with little effort in his delivery, he has yet to prove he can command his fastball or land his slider in the zone on a consistent basis. His fastball/slider combination could be the best in the Draft, and he has the ceiling of a No. 2 starter, though his college résumé may consist of just 14 innings when he’s selected. He comes with considerable reliever risk, yet his brother’s progress gives cause for optimism.”