New York Mets select Texas OF Aiden Robbins in 2026 MLB Draft

Texas outfielder Aiden Robbins was selected by the New York Mets with the No. 92 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. He spent this past season with the Longhorns after transferring from Seton Hall.

In his lone season at Texas, Robbins was sensational. He hit for a .333 average with 10 doubles, 24 home runs, 64 RBI, a .696 SLG%, and a .426 OBP%. He earned First Team All-American and First Team All-SEC honors, and will now embark on his professional baseball journey.

Robbins enjoyed a successful career at Seton Hall prior to transferring to Texas for his final season. He played two seasons for the Pirates, accruing a .378 career batting average with 21 doubles, 10 home runs, 55 RBI, a .590 SLG%, and a .474 OBP%. The Yardley, Pa. native also earned First Team All-Big East honors.

He becomes the latest prominent Texas outfielder to hear their name called in the MLB Draft. Robbins joins players such as Max Belyeu, Jared Thomas, and Kody Clemens in recent history.

Aiden Robbins played in 60 games in lone season at Texas

With Robbins leading the way, Texas returned to the Men’s College World Series for the first time since 2022. The Longhorns came out on top in just one game in Omaha, as they were eliminated following two losses to Georgia.

“Becoming more aggressive has allowed Robbins to tap into increased power, as he’s chasing pitches more often but also driving them in the air much more frequently and hitting them harder and farther than ever before,” his MLB.com scouting report reads.

“His quick right-handed swing allows him to catch up to and destroy fastballs, though his new mindset has left him vulnerable to breaking balls and changeups. He holds his hands and back elbow high at the plate and balances briefly on his back leg before unleashing an uppercut stroke, a nontraditional approach that has resulted in his strikeout rate jumping from 13 percent as a sophomore to 32 percent in the Cape League and 21 percent with the Longhorns.

“While Robbins produces lackluster run times out of the batter’s box, he’s an average runner with a knack for stealing and taking extra bases. A corner outfielder at Seton Hall and on the Cape, he has played a decent center field for Texas. He’ll get a chance to man center in pro ball but likely will wind up back in left or right, and his average arm strength works at all three spots.”