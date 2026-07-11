New York Yankees select Arkansas LHP Hunter Dietz in 2026 MLB Draft

The SEC became quite familiar with Hunter Dietz during the 2026 season. Soon enough, Major League batters will as well.

Dietz was drafted with the No. 35 overall pick in the first round by the New York Yankees in the 2026 MLB Draft. He is just the latest Arkansas product to hear their name called by commissioner Rob Manfred. Of course, Dietz still has to officially make a decision about his future. But if he opts to begin his professional career, he lands in a great spot.

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Getting on the mound took a while for Dietz. Arkansas did not put him in a game in 2024, only to make two relief appearances the following year. But Dietz saw his role take a big-time jump this past season. He pitched in 16 games, all of which were starts.

The numbers turned out to be pretty good as well. Dietz threw 85.2 innings to an ERA of 3.57. Opposing batters struck out 131 times and walked on just 31 occasions.

His best performance of the year came early on during a nonconfernece showdown vs. UT Arlington. Seven innings and just two hits found their way into the box score for Dietz. It turned into one of the two starts where he completed a full seven innings.

What MLB Draft analysts are saying about Hunter Dietz

Dietz received a scouting report ahead of the draft from MLB Pipeline. They had him as the No. 15 prospect in the class and fourth among pitchers coming out of the college ranks. Pipeline talked about the pitch mix Dietz has, explaining the velocity and what makes him a tough pitcher to face.

“He works at 94-96 mph and reaches 98 with his fastball, displaying impressive backspin and carry at times and natural cut at others,” the report said. “His mid-80s slider and upper-80s cutter play as plus offerings, and his low-80s curveball will as well if it gains more consistency. He barely uses a mid-80s changeup with depth. Dietz presents an unusual look for hitters, delivering pitches from a 6-foot-6 frame with a high three-quarters arm slot.”

Five different pitches are in the arsenal for Dietz. Four of them — fastball, curveball, slider, and cutter — received a 60 on the 80-grade scale. If there is one singular pitch they believe Dietz needs to work on, it’s the changeup. That one comes in at 45. Overall, the Arkansas product is slotted as a 55 prospect.