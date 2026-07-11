New York Yankees select Oklahoma UTL Brendan Brock in 2026 MLB Draft

Oklahoma catcher/outfielder/DH Brendan Brock was selected by the New York Yankees with the No. 99 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Brock played three seasons at Southwestern Illinois CC (2023-25), where he became the program’s all-time leading home run hitter (35). He then transferred to Oklahoma prior to the 2026 season, and was vital in the Sooners’ march to their first National Championship since 1994. Oklahoma entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed in the Atlanta (Georgia Tech) Regional, and ended it with a title.

Across 65 games (all starts) this season, the Mascoutah, Ill. native hit for a .302 average with 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 55 RBI, a .522 SLG%, and a .399 OBP%. Brock hit for a .400 average (8-20) across six Men’s College World Series games, and notched two hits and an RBI in the Sooners’ MCWS deciding game three 13-2 drumming of North Carolina.

Brendan Brock played in 65 games in lone season at Oklahoma

He becomes the latest Oklahoma player drafted to the MLB under head coach Skip Johnson‘s tutelage. Brock joins notable Sooner alums such as Washington Nationals right-handed pitcher Cade Cavalli (2020), St. Louis Cardinals catcher Jimmy Crooks (2022), and Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett (2022).

“As a redshirt sophomore at Southwestern Illinois CC last spring, Brock slashed .462/.565/.870 and ranked third among national junior college players in hitting, on-base percentage and OPS (1.435) and fourth in slugging, and he was the only 20-20 player at that level, going deep 20 times and swiping 27 bases,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “After turning down over-slot offers from the Brewers as a 14th-rounder, he took his uncommon speed and athleticism for a catcher to Oklahoma. He has second-round tools but likely will last another round or two because of his struggles in Southeastern Conference play.

“Brock has a patient approach, quiet setup and a relatively compact right-handed stroke, but he also swings through a lot of strikes and mis-hits too many pitches. He crushes fastballs but really struggles against changeups and has problems with breaking balls as well. He possesses plus raw power and is at his best when he’s driving balls from gap to gap.

“Brock combines plus-plus speed with base stealing aptitude. He’ll slow down some if he remains behind the plate, where he moves well, is improving as a receiver and displays solid to plus arm strength. He also has started games at all three outfield positions for the Sooners, and a team wanting to maximize his bat and tools could opt to deploy him in center field.”