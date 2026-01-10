Soccer superstar Neymar Jr. has added yet another gem to his Batman-themed vehicle collection.

The Brazilian legend has added a nearly $2 million replica Batmobile to his collection, consisting of an Airbus H145 helicopter ($13 million), and a Dassault Falcon 900LX private jet ($50 million).

In total, Neymar‘s vehicle collection adds up to around $65 million. Per celebritynetworth.com, Neymar‘s net worth sits at around $450 million (as of Sept. 2025).

The Mogi das Cruzes native has etched his mark as one of the greatest Brazilian soccers players of all time. He debuted for his country as a part of the U17 team in 2009. He has been one of its most polarizing players since. Neymar is Brazil’s all-time leading goal scorer (79 goals) and helped lead the country to the 2012 Summer Olympics Final and a Gold Medal victory in the 2016 Summer Olympics Final.

Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro quarterback Joe Burrow planned on purchasing the non-street legal vehicle as well, but changed his mind after his home was burglarized in late 2024.

“I didn’t end up getting the Batmobile because I just had other things I wanted to deal with at that point,” Burrow said on Netflix’s ‘Quarterback‘ series.

Three men allegedly stole $300,000 worth of glasses, luggage, jewelry, and watches from Burrow’s home in Dec. 2024. The three men were later identified as Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello, Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales, and Jordan Fransico Quiroga Sanchez. They were since caught and charged. They were in talks with federal prosecutors about a plea deal, ABC News reported in November.

Replica Batmobile is sold by Wayne Enterprises by invitation only

The replica Batmobile is sold by Wayne Enterprises and retails at $2,990,000. It can only be sold by invitation only.

“The Batman brand is the 10th most recognized trademark on earth,” the website says. “The human and aspirational nature of this character’s mythology resonates across generations, geographies, cultures and demographics. The term “Batmobile” was not applied to Batman’s automobile until Detective Comics #48, February 1941. Over the next 8 decades, the car has evolved into one of the most iconic and revered vehicles in motion picture history.”

“Limited production of 10 Wayne Enterprises Tumblers, fully functional iconic “Batmobile”, are exclusively being sold by invitation only. These highly collectable Tumbler Batmobiles are officially sanctioned by Warner Bros. and will be available for sale to an exclusive audience of avid car collectors.”