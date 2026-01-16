Report: NFL agents claim 49ers injury conspiracy could scare players away from team

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers’ coaching staff have spent the majority of the 2025 season working around injuries to their star players. Such has been an occurrence often during Shanahan’s tenure in San Francisco.

This season alone, the 49ers lost defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle to season-ending injuries. Kittle tore his Achilles in this past Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Round win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The week prior, a theory was born.

The 49ers’ practice facility, which is next door to Levi’s Stadium, also neighbors an electrical substation. Peter Cowan, a self-proclaimed scientist, posted on X that, in his belief, the electrical substation was the reason for San Francisco’s injury outbreaks over the years.

“Chronic ELF exposure is degrading the collagen integrity in the players tendons, ligaments, and muscle-tendon junctions,” Cowan wrote as part of a thread. “The damage is subtle, until a routine cut or block ends in catastrophic rupture. The injury pattern matches the biological fingerprint of prolonged ELF exposure documented in peer-reviewed research.”

While there is no established evidence to support Cowan’s theory, per a recent report from Front Office Sports, the theory has caught on with agents around the league. The Washington Post spoke with about two dozen NFL agents. Several said that players had real concerns about it, and a couple “speculated the popularity of the theory could affect the 49ers’ ability to attract or retain free agents this offseason.”

NFL agents address 49ers injury conspiracy

“There is something there,” one agent told the Post. “Always wondered why my guys would take longer to heal [in San Francisco]. Then read this and makes sense.”

Other agents were skeptical it could impact San Francisco’s ability to do business this offseason. Trey Robinson of the AthElite agency said he conducted his own research.

“I’m not a scientist,” Robinson said. “But if there’s a way to eliminate something being an issue, we’ll take whatever steps we can to address our clients’ concerns.”

What is an undeniable fact is that the 49ers have been snakebitten by injuries. Despite that, San Francisco is one win away from the NFC Championship Game. They travel to play the Seattle Seahawks this Saturday.