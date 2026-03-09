NFL announces complete list of 2026 NFL Draft compensatory picks
The NFL on Tuesday announced the full list of compensatory picks for the 2026 NFL Draft. The league awarded 33 total picks to 15 teams.
Compensatory picks “allow clubs that have lost free agents to another team to use the draft to try to fill the void [and] the awarded picks take place at the end of the third through seventh round,” per the league’s draft rules. The rules further state, “Compensatory free agents are determined by a proprietary formula, developed by the NFL Management Council, which considers a player’s salary, playing time and postseason honors. The value of the compensatory free agents gained or lost by each team is totaled, and a team is awarded picks of equal value to the net loss of compensatory free agents, up to a maximum of four.”
Additionally, “If a team lost a minority executive or coach to another team, that team would receive a third-round compensatory pick for two years. If a team lost both a coach and personnel member, it would receive a third-round compensatory pick for three years. Compensatory picks can also be awarded to teams who lose a minority coach or a personnel member.” The Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers each received four compensatory picks, the most in the league.
Full list of 2026 NFL Draft compensatory picks:
Round 3
97. Minnesota Vikings
98. Philadelphia Eagles
99. Pittsburgh Steelers
100. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Detroit Lions)
Round 4
133. San Francisco 49ers
134. Las Vegas Raiders
135. Pittsburgh Steelers
136. New Orleans Saints
137. Philadelphia Eagles
138. San Francisco 49ers
139. San Francisco 49ers
140. New York Jets
Round 5
173. Baltimore Ravens
174. Baltimore Ravens
175. Las Vegas Raiders
176. Kansas City Chiefs
177. Dallas Cowboys
178. Philadelphia Eagles
179. New York Jets
180. Dallas Cowboys
181. Detroit Lions
Round 6
214. Pittsburgh Steelers
215. Philadelphia Eagles
216. Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 7
249. Indianapolis Colts
250. Baltimore Ravens
251. Los Angeles Rams
252. Los Angeles Rams
253. Baltimore Ravens
254. Indianapolis Colts
255. Green Bay Packers
256. Denver Broncos
257. Denver Broncos