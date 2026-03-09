NFL announces complete list of 2026 NFL Draft compensatory picks

The NFL on Tuesday announced the full list of compensatory picks for the 2026 NFL Draft. The league awarded 33 total picks to 15 teams.

Comp picks are out. pic.twitter.com/EDfT2mTzGF — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 9, 2026

Compensatory picks “allow clubs that have lost free agents to another team to use the draft to try to fill the void [and] the awarded picks take place at the end of the third through seventh round,” per the league’s draft rules. The rules further state, “Compensatory free agents are determined by a proprietary formula, developed by the NFL Management Council, which considers a player’s salary, playing time and postseason honors. The value of the compensatory free agents gained or lost by each team is totaled, and a team is awarded picks of equal value to the net loss of compensatory free agents, up to a maximum of four.”

Additionally, “If a team lost a minority executive or coach to another team, that team would receive a third-round compensatory pick for two years. If a team lost both a coach and personnel member, it would receive a third-round compensatory pick for three years. Compensatory picks can also be awarded to teams who lose a minority coach or a personnel member.” The Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers each received four compensatory picks, the most in the league.

Full list of 2026 NFL Draft compensatory picks:

Round 3

97. Minnesota Vikings

98. Philadelphia Eagles

99. Pittsburgh Steelers

100. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Detroit Lions)

Round 4

133. San Francisco 49ers

134. Las Vegas Raiders

135. Pittsburgh Steelers

136. New Orleans Saints

137. Philadelphia Eagles

138. San Francisco 49ers

139. San Francisco 49ers

140. New York Jets

Round 5

173. Baltimore Ravens

174. Baltimore Ravens

175. Las Vegas Raiders

176. Kansas City Chiefs

177. Dallas Cowboys

178. Philadelphia Eagles

179. New York Jets

180. Dallas Cowboys

181. Detroit Lions

Round 6

214. Pittsburgh Steelers

215. Philadelphia Eagles

216. Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 7

249. Indianapolis Colts

250. Baltimore Ravens

251. Los Angeles Rams

252. Los Angeles Rams

253. Baltimore Ravens

254. Indianapolis Colts

255. Green Bay Packers

256. Denver Broncos

257. Denver Broncos