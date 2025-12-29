NFL announces complete Week 18 schedule, TV designations
After a riveting penultimate weekend in the NFL regular season, the final regular season weekend is set. Game times and TV designations have been announced by the league.
The biggest matchup on the slate is probably the Sunday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. That game will determine the winner of the AFC North.
Pittsburgh currently sports a 9-7 record, while Baltimore will enter with an 8-8 mark. But it’s a straight up NFL matchup for the division, with the winner taking the playoff spot. The game will take place on NBC on Sunday night at 8:20.
There are some other big matchups on the docket, too. Because both teams lost this Sunday, the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will decide the NFC South.
There are big stakes there, obviously. But there are a handful of other matchups that will also carry playoff implications with them, whether it be for seeding or for a spot in the field at large.
You can view the complete NFL schedule for Week 18 below. All times listed are in the Eastern time zone.
NFL Schedule – Week 18
SATURDAY, JAN. 3
4:30 p.m. – Carolina at Tampa Bay
8 p.m. – Seattle at San Francisco
SUNDAY, JAN. 4
1 p.m. – New Orleans at Atlanta
1 p.m. – Cleveland at Cincinnati
1 p.m. – Green Bay at Minnesota
1 p.m. – Dallas at New York Giants
1 p.m. – Tennessee at Jacksonville
1 p.m. – Indianapolis at Houston
4:25 p.m. – New York Jets at Buffalo
4:25 p.m. – Detroit at Chicago
4:25 p.m. – Los Angeles Chargers at Denver
4:25 p.m. – Kansas City at Las Vegas
4:25 p.m. – Arizona at Los Angeles Rams
4:25 p.m. – Miami at New England
4:25 p.m. – Washington at Philadelphia
8:20 p.m. – Baltimore at Pittsburgh
* All NFL game times listed are in the Eastern time zone.