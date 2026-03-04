The calendar might currently read early March. But the countdown to the 2026 NFL season is already underway. Announcements for international games have come from the league, and now, we know who will kick off the preseason. As usual, Canton, OH, will host the Hall of Fame Game to celebrate the weekend ahead. Wednesday brought the news of which two teams would be participating.

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers will face each other at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Both franchises are seeing legendary players get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is going in as a Cardinal, as is linebacker Luke Kuechly for the Panthers. To further spotlight them, they will get to watch their teams face off.

“Both of these teams are eager to come to Canton to open their season and to celebrate members of the Class of 2026 who meant so much to their organizations,” President & CEO of the Hall of Fame Jim Porter said in a statement.