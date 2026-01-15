NFL announces list of 63 underclassmen forgoing eligibility, declaring for 2026 Draft
One day after the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, the league announced the full list of declarations. All told, 63 players were on the list, including 42 players who met the three-year requirement and were granted special availability as a result.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is a noticeable omission from Thursday’s list after announcing his intention to return to the Ducks in 2026. He was considered one of the top prospects in the board, checking in as the No. 2-ranked quarterback on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s Big Board, before confirming he’ll be back in college for another year.
In addition, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson told On3’s Chris Low this week he turned down lucrative NIL offers to declare for the NFL Draft. He is among the group of prospects who completed the degree requirements and be eligible for the draft.
Miami and Indiana players will be eligible to officially declare following Monday’s national championship, with a Jan. 23 deadline. In the meantime, here are the 63 underclassmen who will wait to hear their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft. For comparison, 70 underclassmen declared ahead of the deadline for the 2025 draft.
Top 10
- 1New
Transfer Portal Intel
Damon Wilson, TJ Dottery
- 2Trending
NCAA Eligibility Crisis
Athlete pay explodes
- 3
Oregon QB signee
Portaling after Dante Moore return
- 4Hot
Indiana Hoosiers
The stars that matter
- 5
Transfer Portal
New CBB window adopted
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Players granted special availability (42)
- Keith Abney, DB, Arizona State
- CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
- Aaron Anderson, WR, LSU
- Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M
- Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
- Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
- Arion Carter, LB, Tennessee
- Kage Casey, T, Boise State
- Brandon Cisse, DB, South Carolina
- KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
- Dylan Devezin, RB, Notre Dame
- Caleb Downs, DB, Ohio State
- Charles Du, DB, Notre Dame
- Logan Fano, DE, Utah
- Spencer Fano, T, Utah
- Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky
- Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn
- Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia
- Anthony Hill, LB, Texas
- Colton Hood, DB, Tennessee
- Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State
- Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
- Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
- Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC
- Makai Lemon, WR, USC
- Caleb Lomu, T, Utah
- Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
- Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
- Jermod McCoy, DB, Tennessee
- Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
- Malik Muhammad, DB, Texas
- Kamari Ramsey, DB, USC
- Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
- Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan
- Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
- Genesis Smith, DB, Arizona
- Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
- Avieon Terrell, DB, Clemson
- Dillon Thieneman, DB, Oregon
- Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
- Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
- Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese are two of the most notable prospects to receive special availability for the 2026 NFL Draft. They checked in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, on Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest Big Board this week.
Players who completed degree requirements (21)
- Jude Bowry, T, Boston College
- Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama
- Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee
- Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State
- Jack Endries, TE, Texas
- Jalon Kilgore, DB, South Carolina
- Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan
- Connor Lew, C, Auburn
- Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
- Brian Parker, T, Duke
- TJ Parker, DE, Clemson
- Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
- Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
- Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama
- Billy Schrauth, G, Notre Dame
- Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
- Aamil Wagner, T, Notre Dame
- Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
- Wesley Williams, DE, Duke
- Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
- Collin Wright, DB, Stanford
This year’s NFL Draft saw 21 underclassmen complete their degree requirements to become eligible to declare. That includes Ty Simpson, who was Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 3-ranked quarterback before Dante Moore announced his return to Oregon.
The 2026 NFL Draft is still a few months away. It will get underway from Pittsburgh April 23-25, though the NFL Scouting Combine is quickly approaching.