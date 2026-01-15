NFL announces list of 63 underclassmen forgoing eligibility, declaring for 2026 Draft

One day after the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, the league announced the full list of declarations. All told, 63 players were on the list, including 42 players who met the three-year requirement and were granted special availability as a result.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is a noticeable omission from Thursday’s list after announcing his intention to return to the Ducks in 2026. He was considered one of the top prospects in the board, checking in as the No. 2-ranked quarterback on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s Big Board, before confirming he’ll be back in college for another year.

In addition, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson told On3’s Chris Low this week he turned down lucrative NIL offers to declare for the NFL Draft. He is among the group of prospects who completed the degree requirements and be eligible for the draft.

Miami and Indiana players will be eligible to officially declare following Monday’s national championship, with a Jan. 23 deadline. In the meantime, here are the 63 underclassmen who will wait to hear their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft. For comparison, 70 underclassmen declared ahead of the deadline for the 2025 draft.

Players granted special availability (42)

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese are two of the most notable prospects to receive special availability for the 2026 NFL Draft. They checked in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, on Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest Big Board this week.

Players who completed degree requirements (21)

This year’s NFL Draft saw 21 underclassmen complete their degree requirements to become eligible to declare. That includes Ty Simpson, who was Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 3-ranked quarterback before Dante Moore announced his return to Oregon.

The 2026 NFL Draft is still a few months away. It will get underway from Pittsburgh April 23-25, though the NFL Scouting Combine is quickly approaching.