NFL announces long term deal with Madrid for future international games

The NFL agreed to a long term deal to play games in Madrid, Spain, according to a release from the league. In 2026, the NFL is set to return to Bernabeu Stadium, home of Real Madrid.

Not only will the league go there in 2026, they’ll play games during the regular season at that location for years to come. Since the schedule hasn’t been released yet, it’s still to-be-determined as to who will play overseas next fall.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins have marketing rights to the city as part of the NFL’s international program. Considering the Dolphins just played in Madrid, the Bears or Chiefs could be likely candidates for next year’s game.

Not only will the NFL go to Madrid next year and beyond, the international footprint expanded. Originally, they played games in London but now it’s expanded to three games in London, one in France, one in Melbourne, Australia, one in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and one in Munich, Germany, all set for 2026.

Not only has the NFL expanded its footprint to Madrid, Europe could be next as a whole. Talk about world domination!

The NFL Players Association was reportedly preparing for the league to make a push for a four-team European division as recent as last summer. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported the NFLPA is discussing the pros and cons of putting multiple teams on a completely different continent.

“Will players want to move to London or Germany or Spain or wherever,” Florio wrote. “Living in a different country introduces a host of new issues, starting with the governmental structure and continuing with the taxation system, cost of living, the potential language barrier, and more.

“Then there’s the draft. It’s one thing to tell a 21-year-old who’d prefer to live in his hometown of Pittsburgh that he’s moving to Seattle. It’s another to tell a kid from Phoenix that he’s packing for Frankfurt.”

The NFL had a European experiment already. NFL Europe was a league from 1991-2007, under three different names anyway. Initially, it was a league to integrate American and overseas teams, before eventually becoming a European league.

Teams were sprawled throughout the Netherlands, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom. Those locations make sense these days, based on the NFL’s presence with its international schedule.