NFL announces teams for 2026 and 2027 'Hard Knocks,' Season 3 of 'Quarterback'

The NFL has revealed the teams for the next two training camp seasons of the HBO series Hard Knocks. On Monday night at the NFL Annual Meeting, the league announced that the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks will be on Hard Knocks this summer. The NFL also annoucned that the New England Patriots will be on the series for training camp in 2027. Additionally, a third season of the Netflix series Quarterback will premiere in July.

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