NFL.com reveals Top 10 draft prospects with the most to prove at 2026 NFL Combine

The entire NFL world descends on downtown Indianapolis this week for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. More than 300 NFL hopefuls — as well as even more agents, coaches, executives, scouts and media members — will flood into Lucas Oil Stadium beginning Monday for the NFL’s annual weeklong beauty contest with on-field exercises running Thursday through Sunday.

Before then, though, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks unveiled 10 big-name 2026 draft prospects that are sure to spark debate among NFL executives and fans alike during this week’s Combine. Brooks selected these 10 prospects due to the significant questions each will be tasked with answering this week, be it during formal interviews, the medical checks or the on-field position-specific athletic tests.

With that in mind, let’s dive into Bucky Brooks’ list of the Top 10 NFL Draft prospects with the most glaring questions to answer at this week’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis:

As a projected Top 5 pick in April’s 2026 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound standout presents a problem for NFL execs trying to figure out how to utilize him at the next level. Is he an off-ball linebacker or will he be a pure pass rusher off the edge? Reese has the natural physical attributes to succeed at both positions, and was quite successful doing both in his lone as a collegiate starter last season.

Brooks: “This raises the possibility that he could grow into a Micah Parsons-style hybrid playmaker as a pro. It also suggests he still has work to do at both spots. The potential is tantalizing and could merit a top-five pick, but old-school executives would warn against taking a project that high without having a clear development plan or utilization strategy to maximize his talents at the next level.”

Neil Gershman-Zooba Images



The 6-foot-3 and 270-pound Bain is another ‘tweener whose biggest question centers around whether he’s a three-technique defensive tackle or if he’s better suited coming off the edge like he did in college. Bain’s pass rushing was pivotal to the Hurricanes’ run to the College Football Playoff national championship game last season, recording five sacks in four CFP games for 15.5 sacks on the season.

Brooks: “With a slick dip-and-rip move and a crafty set of counters, Bain’s polished power game could force evaluators to determine whether the atypically sized defender is better suited to attack as a twitchy interior rusher or a blue-collar edge defender who makes his mark as a playmaker like the 6-3, 261-pound Dante Fowler.”

Widely considered in the mix to be the first receiver off the board on Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-2 and 200-pound Tyson certainly flashed elite big-play potential throughout his collegiate career — when he was able to stay on the field. Repeated injuries limited Tyson to just 29 total games in three collegiate seasons, only eclipsing 10 games once during his breakout 2024 season.

Brooks: “The 6-2, 200-pounder flashes elite ball skills and hand-eye coordination, snagging contested balls between the hashes. … (But) despite his impressive on-field performance, Tyson’s value could rise or fall based on scouts’ views of his injury history and future durability.”

The former five-star Iowa product who made his mark at Alabama now enters this week’s NFL Combine looking to cement his place in the mix to be one of the first offensive linemen off the board on Day 1. At 6-foot-7 and 365-pounds, Proctor has the size for tackle, but some scouts question his footwork and think he’s better suited inside at guard. A strong shuttle or 10-meter time could change a lot of minds.

Brooks: “It will be important to maintain discipline and conditioning habits to ensure his size is an asset instead of a detriment. Additionally, his on-field struggles against speed, power and quickness will force some scouts to contemplate a potential position switch to guard for the Alabama standout.”

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Kirby Lee -Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide signal-caller surprised many by opting to enter the 2026 NFL Draft rather than accept an alleged $6.5 million offer to transfer instead. Ultimately, his legacy at Alabama, including just one season as the starter, meant more than any potential payday. But while that loyalty will play well with coaches, does Simpson have the natural talent to warrant a Day 1 selection as the No. 2 quarterback?

Brooks: “Simpson should intrigue evaluators seeking a developmental prospect with starting potential. As a quick-rhythm passer with pinpoint accuracy and impeccable touch, timing and anticipation when throwing from a clean pocket, the Alabama standout evokes comparisons to Baker Mayfield and Brock Purdy — when he is on his game.”

While some might not know his name, McNeil-Warren hasn’t gone unnoticed among NFL scouts, who have been following the rangy Rockets safety for years now. Given his long 6-foot-3 frame and elite ball skills, McNeil-Warren is the next in a line of big-bodied, hybrid safeties that have taken the NFL by storm in recent years. Still, the small-school MAC prospect must prove he can hang against NFL-level talent.

Brooks: “Measuring 6-3 and 209 pounds while boasting a ‘smash-boy’ mentality and outstanding tackling ability, the Toledo standout displays the potential to make an immediate impact in the kind of hybrid role that enabled Kyle Hamilton, Derwin James and Nick Emmanwori to shine in their respective schemes.”

Listed at 5-foot-9 and 173 pounds, Pounds doesn’t have the traditional frame of an elite NFL cornerback. But that didn’t stop the former James Madison transfer from earning All-American status the past two seasons at Indiana after following Curt Cignetti to Bloomington. Still, the NFL is a different world and there some concern among scouts whether Pounds has the makeup worthy of a Day 1-2 selection.

Brooks: “Ponds’ high IQ, positional flexibility and technique diversity make him an easy evaluation as a playmaker, but his slender frame (5-9, 173 pounds) will surely make some scouts squeamish when assessing his draft value.”

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Sooners EDGE represents another positional question mark in the NFL, due in large part to his non-prototypical frame. At 6-foot-2 and just under 250 pounds, Thomas will have to prove size is nothing but a number — something other non-traditional pass rushers like Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto have done to great success in recent years. Can Thomas be the next great ‘tweener in the NFL?

Brooks: “Thomas fits the bill as 6-2, 249-pound ‘junkyard dog’ who can produce sacks on various speed-to-power rushes that overwhelm blockers at the line of scrimmage. He plays with an edginess and relentlessness that sets the tone for the defense.”

While others on this list will answer questions on the field, Woods’ best bet to improve his draft stock will likely come in team meetings — in addition to what he does during the on-field work. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Woods’ physical traits would normally make him a likely Top 10 pick, but the former five-star recruit’s distinct dip in production the last few years has many NFL teams questioning what went wrong.

Brooks: “The issue: Woods’ traits and tools have not translated into elite production, with the Clemson product totaling five sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss over 35 games. His 2025 stat line is particularly glaring, consisting of just two sacks and 3.5 TFLs in 12 appearances.”

This is a case where the on-site medical check will be as important if not moreso than whatever he does during on-field workouts. The 6-foot, 195-pound McCoy is a year removed from undergoing ACL surgery last January, but it forced him to miss the entire 2025 season recovering. That means all NFL teams have to evaluate is his 2024 film, which was impressive. But will it be enough to make him a Day 1 pick?

Brooks: “When assessing his 2024 game tape, it is easy to fall in love with his game as a physical ‘bump-and-run’ corner with superb instincts, awareness and ball skills. … Presuming the medical exam at the combine provides greater clarity on his knee, (McCoy) can cement himself as a likely first-rounder with a dazzling workout in front of the scouts in Indianapolis.”