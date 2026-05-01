NFL.com reveals Top 10 perfect team-player fits from 2026 Draft

In the days following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft last weekend, NFL pundits everywhere have parsed through all 257 picks to provide dozens of detailed analysis pieces. From handing out overall team draft grades or delivering way-too-early mock drafts looking ahead to 2027, there’s plenty of interesting content evaluating last weekend’s draft.

But NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks decided to go even deeper and identified his Top 10 player-team fits from the 2026 NFL Draft. Brooks spotlighted 10 specific draft picks that are “exceptionally well-suited to their new homes” in the NFL, beginning with the Dallas Cowboys landing All-American safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall.

With that in mind, check out Bucky Brooks’ full Top 10 perfect player-team picks during the 2026 NFL Draft below:

Selection: Round 1, No. 11 overall

The Cowboys hit the jackpot with Downs, so much so that the Cowboys were even willing to trade a pair of fifth-round picks to move up one spot to guarantee they landed the All-American from Ohio State. While safeties aren’t generally selected in the Top 10, Downs’ superior talent, production, and overall intangibles made him an outlier who could have otherwise been a Top 5 pick. Now Downs will step in as the new leader of Dallas’ beleaguered secondary.

Brooks: “As a natural leader with outstanding instincts, communication skills and playmaking ability, Downs is the megawatt talent Dallas’ defense needs to help the team climb back into title contention after finishing 28th or worse in yards per game allowed in each of the past two seasons. … There is no better match between player and organization in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Selection: Round 1, No. 14 overall

Ioane to the Ravens is the perfect combination of a natural fit that actually fills a significant need on the interior of Baltimore’s offensive line, which lost two starters to free agency. The 6-foot-4 and 320-pound Ioane is considered a prototypical mauling guard who excels in a power rushing offense, and now he’ll be opening holes inside for 250-pound running back Derrick Henry.

Brooks: “As a big-bodied people-mover with heavy hands and explosive lower body strength, he’s a perfect fit for the Ravens’ power-based attack, which lost guard Daniel Faalele and center Tyler Linderbaum from the interior O-line.”

Selection: Round 2, No. 43 overall

Although he might have fallen to the second round, Rodriguez couldn’t have found a better home than in Miami, which is overhauling its defensive scheme under new head coach Jeff Hafley, the former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator. The 6-foot-1, 231-pound Rodriguez is a throwback middle linebacker who swept nearly all of 2025 defensive player of the year awards after a stat-stuffing senior season in Lubbock.

Brooks: “The Dolphins’ transition to a see ball, get ball defense with a takeaway mentality under new head coach Jeff Hafley matches splendidly with Rodriguez’s game as a ball-hawking big-play specialist.”

4. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Selection: Round 2, No. 36 overall

The Texans also hit the jackpot by landing the 6-foot-2, 326-pound McDonald near the top of the second round. Considered the top nose tackle, McDonald immediately fills the only hole in the heart of Houston’s already-elite defensive line. A natural and physical run-suffer, McDonald will clog up the middle and allow elite EDGEs Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter to do what they do best — get to the quarterback.

Brooks: “McDonald will blend right in as an energetic interior defender with heavy hands and an array of quick arm-over maneuvers that lead to backfield blowups on running plays.

Selection: Round 2, No. 50 overall

While not the draft’s most physically imposing defensive back at just 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds, Pounds was widely considered one of the best pound-for-pound players in the draft. And after helping lead Indiana to the national championship last year, Pounds joins a rebuilt Jets defense under second-year head coach Aaron Glenn, himself a former undersized DB who developed into a three-time Pro Bowler.

Brooks: “The diminutive playmaker not only specializes in blowing up pass catchers and runners in his area, but he is a turnover-obsessed defender (seven interceptions in college) with an expansive toolbox that will enable him to excel in man or zone schemes.”

Selection: Round 2, No. 64 overall

Clark joins a remodeled Legion of Boom secondary that also includes 2025 second-round pick Nick Emmanwori at strong safety. The 6-foot, 188-pound Clark will immediately slot into the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks’ secondary at free safety. Clark is a natural playmaker in the defensive backfield who combined on 15 total interceptions in four seasons at TCU.

Brooks: “As a dynamic safety capable of playing anywhere within the triangle (free safety, strong safety and slot defender), Clark will test the identification and diagnostic skills of opposing QBs at the line of scrimmage.”

7. New England Patriots: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Selection: Round 2, No. 55 overall

Another home run second round pick by the Patriots. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Jacas is a versatile pass rusher who led the Illini and ranked second in the Big Ten last season with 11 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss in 2025. Given his build and hard-nosed approach to the game, Jacas appears to be a perfect fit in New England, even drawing comps to former Patriots star Matthew Judon.

Brooks: “The regular-season Big Ten sack leader [Jacas] overwhelms offensive tackles with a series of power maneuvers that enable him to operate like a bull in a china shop at the point of attack.”

Selection: Round 2, No. 48 overall

This was widely considered one of the best feel-good picks of the entire draft as the Falcons landed Avieon Terrell, the younger brother of Atlanta cornerback A.J. Terrell, who was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The younger Terrell has many of the same shutdown corner characteristics as his brother and will get to learn on the job by one of the best in the business — his big brother.

Brooks: “Avieon can follow A.J.’s lead to become an elite slot defender in the kind of see-ball, get-ball scheme that suits an instinctive turnover machine (Avieon posted three picks and eight forced fumbles in college).”

Selection: Round 4, No. 108 overall

The only Day 3 pick on Brooks’ Top 10, Coleman is a physical scat-back at 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds who combines elusiveness with a downhill running style that fits the Broncos’ system in much the same way former Denver great Terrell Davis did years ago. It also helps matters that Coleman won’t be counted on to lead the way with JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey already entrenched at the top of the RB depth chart.

Brooks: “I see Coleman as one of the hidden gems in the 2026 class, a crafty runner-receiver with outstanding vision, balance and body control.”

10. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Selection: Round 3, No. 76 overall

Last but not least is the only quarterback on Brooks’ Top 10 list. The 6-foot-5, 228-pound Allar has all the physical attributes NFL teams look for in a prototypical QB, but ultimately fell to the third round after suffering a season-ending ankle injury six games into the 2025 season. Now he gets to learn and grow under new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, widely considered one of the NFL’s best QB developers.

Brooks: “Allar enters the NFL with prototypical physical dimensions, elite arm talent and a wealth of experience as a starter at a championship-caliber program.