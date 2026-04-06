NFL declines comment regarding Troy Aikman's statement on Miami Dolphins role

When Troy Aikman took on a role with the Miami Dolphins to help with their general manger and head coaching search, most assumed it was temporary. However, Aikman kept his role with the franchise after the search, which led to some interesting comments about the duality of being a broadcaster and involved in Miami’s front office.

Basically, he’s another Tom Brady-type, who’s been questioned and/or criticized regarding his role as FOX’s No. 1 color analyst and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL was recently asked about Aikman’s comments about his role, but decline comment, per Pro Football Talk.

“I will say I’m pulling for the Dolphins . . . because now I have something at stake, and I think they hired two really talented, wonderful people, and I think that’s gonna prove itself out,” Aikman recently told Clarence E. Hill Jr. of DLLS Sports. “But, yeah, I’m pulling for them. I want to see them do well because I feel like my fingerprints are on it as well.”

Aikman told Hill there was a mutual understanding between him and the Dolphins. Although he seemed ot be more open about his role with them compared to Brady with the Raiders, who has not outwardly said he was pulling for Las Vegas.

“I think the Dolphins were wise in understanding my relationships around the league,” Aikman told Hill. “And knowing that I have information that they don’t have or can’t get. And I think they were smart in taking advantage of that — whether it was through me or through somebody else.”

Serving as the color commentator in FOX’s A-team alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, Brady cannot attend practices or even enter the team facilities of the franchises he covers. He also can’t participate in broadcast production meetings.

All of this is to limit the trade secrets he could obtain from covering games and presumably take back to the Raiders. If Aikman continues to work with the Dolphins, Brady’s rules likely become his at some point.

“Now, this year, the Dolphins reached out to me and asked if I would help them in their GM search and head coaching search,” Aikman told Dale Brisby on the Rodeo Time podcast. “Kinda caught me out of left field, I wasn’t expecting that. But I dove into it, decided I would do it, and thoroughly enjoyed it.

“Felt like I was of some help, and where that might go, I’m not sure. I’m gonna continue to work with them in some capacity, and that’s kind of scratched whatever itch I had when it came to being in the front office.”