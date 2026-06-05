NFL defends streaming strategy ahead of upcoming Congressional hearing

The NFL isn’t staying quiet. They’re pushing back against concerns surrounding their growing presence on streaming platforms, all ahead of a Congressional hearing focused on the future of sports broadcasting.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell declined an invitation to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. They’re scheduled to hold a hearing next week regarding the Sports Broadcasting Act.

Instead, NFL general counsel Ted Ullyot responded on the league’s behalf in a letter to House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan. In the letter, Ullyot defended the NFL’s media strategy, arguing that the league’s partnerships with streaming platforms have not come at the expense of traditional television.

“As technologies have presented new ways to distribute video content, viewing habits have changed, and we have adjusted our approach, but to be clear, this has not come at the expense of our dedication to broadcast television,” Ullyot wrote, according to reporting from Puck’s John Ourand.

Over recent years, the NFL has expanded their footprint across streaming services. Games have appeared exclusively on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube, creating concerns among some lawmakers and media executives about the future of free over-the-air broadcasts.

In response, Ullyot argued that streaming services actually expand the league’s reach rather than limit it. He stated that streaming platforms “offer significantly more reach than the current pay-TV ecosystem” while emphasizing that “broadcast television remains the foundation” of the NFL’s distribution strategy.

Regardless, questions remain about where the league’s media rights strategy could be headed in the future. While the NFL maintains it has struck the right balance between traditional television and streaming, critics fear the league could continue shifting premium inventory away from broadcast partners if streaming companies offer larger financial returns.

Those concerns have become increasingly relevant as the NFL continues negotiating with media partners and exploring future rights opportunities.

Meanwhile, the hearing also comes amid broader scrutiny of the NFL’s long-standing antitrust protections under the Sports Broadcasting Act. The law allows the league to collectively sell television rights on behalf of all 32 franchises, creating the foundation for the NFL’s current media model.

According to Florio, some lawmakers have questioned whether the league’s modern media practices still fit within the original intent of the exemption.

If Congress were ever to revoke those protections, the ramifications could be significant. Individual teams could potentially negotiate their own television deals, creating a dramatically different financial landscape for the sport.

For now, however, the NFL continues to insist that streaming and broadcast television can coexist as the league prepares for another round of scrutiny on Capitol Hill. Time will tell if that remains the case.