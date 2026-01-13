NFL Divisional Round: Full AFC, NFC playoff schedule, channels and times
The Wild Card Round of the 2025 NFL postseason is complete. The playoff field is down to eight teams who are competing for a spot in Super Bowl LX.
Saturday saw the Los Angeles Rams knock off the Carolina Panthers, and the Chicago Bears come from behind to eliminate the Green Bay Packers. Sunday offered more drama, as the Buffalo Bills defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars for their first road playoff win since the 1992 AFC Championship Game.
Later Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers, with all of their injuries, went into Lincoln Financial Field and took out the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The New England Patriots grinded one out against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans capped off Wild Card weekend on Monday Night Football. Houston used a 23-point fourth quarter to take care of the Steelers.
Two teams did not play this weekend. Those were the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, who earned the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences. They will play this coming weekend after a two-week break.
With the field set, the NFL announced the Divisional Round schedule. The four games will take place across multiple days.
NFL Divisional Round schedule
AFC
Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 17
Channel: CBS
Top 10
- 1New
Jordan Seaton
Contenders lining up
- 2
Beau Pribula
Ex-Mizzou star chooses new home
- 3Hot
Damon Wilson
SEC, ACC suitors lining up
- 4
Qua Russaw
Bama transfer picks Big Ten
- 5Trending
Marcus Freeman
Video from incident leaks
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 18
Channel: ESPN
NFC
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 17
Channel: FOX
Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 18
Channel: NBC
It truly feels wide open this season in the NFL. With teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens out of the picture, new blood has been allowed to shine through. Wild Card weekend was a blast and should lead to an even more entertaining Divisional Round.