NFL Divisional Round: Full AFC, NFC playoff schedule, channels and times

The Wild Card Round of the 2025 NFL postseason is complete. The playoff field is down to eight teams who are competing for a spot in Super Bowl LX.

Saturday saw the Los Angeles Rams knock off the Carolina Panthers, and the Chicago Bears come from behind to eliminate the Green Bay Packers. Sunday offered more drama, as the Buffalo Bills defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars for their first road playoff win since the 1992 AFC Championship Game.

Later Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers, with all of their injuries, went into Lincoln Financial Field and took out the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The New England Patriots grinded one out against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans capped off Wild Card weekend on Monday Night Football. Houston used a 23-point fourth quarter to take care of the Steelers.

Two teams did not play this weekend. Those were the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, who earned the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences. They will play this coming weekend after a two-week break.

With the field set, the NFL announced the Divisional Round schedule. The four games will take place across multiple days.

NFL Divisional Round schedule

AFC

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 17

Channel: CBS

New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 18

Channel: ESPN

NFC

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 17

Channel: FOX

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 18

Channel: NBC

It truly feels wide open this season in the NFL. With teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens out of the picture, new blood has been allowed to shine through. Wild Card weekend was a blast and should lead to an even more entertaining Divisional Round.