NFL Draft 2026: New York Giants to 'evaluate all options,' including QB Fernando Mendoza

The New York Giants will reportedly evaluate all options, especially with the No. 1 overall pick, and that could include QB Fernando Mendoza. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Heisman winner from Indiana is a potential target of the Giants should they really like him in the process and hold April’s top selection.

“There also is a chance that the Giants lose, which means the Giants could have the number one overall pick,” Rapoport said on NFL GameDay. “Expect them to evaluate all options, including looking at Fernando Mendoza before they make a decision how they’re going to proceed if they have this pick.”

Of course, this is a fascinating development considering the first round investment in former Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. Dart is 2-8 as a starter as a rookie this season, showing a lot of highs and lows, in addition to plenty of injury scares.

Mendoza is certainly an enticing option for any QB-needy team. He led all FBS quarterbacks in touchdown passes and currently has 2,980 yards, 33 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 71.5% completion percentage. Mendoza and Indiana take on Alabama in the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on January 1st.

It’d be premature to call Dart a bust, but the Giants have been a mess in 2025. They already fired head coach Brian Daboll midseason and GM Joe Schoen is presumably on thin ice.

This year, Dart has 1,835 yards, 13 touchdowns, five interceptions, a 62.1% completion percentage, 407 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. But if the Giants actually look at Mendoza, Dart’s future will be uncertain, despite being the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As part of his decorated season at Indiana, Mendoza also earned a Second Team selection on the On3 2025 College Football All-America Team. He’s also generating buzz in NFL Draft circles as a potential top pick.

In ESPN’s Field Yates’ initial mock draft, Mendoza came in as the projected No. 1 overall pick via a mock trade to the New York Jets. He has an opportunity to continue his impressive story as Indiana starts the College Football Playoff in the quarterfinals after securing a bye.