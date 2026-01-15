NFL Draft expert gives Ohio State LB Sonny Styles glowing review, makes bold comparison

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles figures to be one of the top linebackers in the 2026 NFL Draft after a stellar career with the Buckeyes. He’s expected to be a first-round pick in April, and continues to receive strong reviews from draft experts alike

Daniel Jeremiah is among those analysts who see Styles as an impactful player at the professional level. On Wednesday, the NFL Network host handed out an enthusiastic review of the Ohio State defender weeks ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft Combine.

“Sign me up for Ohio St LB Sonny Styles!” Jeremiah wrote on X. “Perfect for today’s NFL. 6’4 3/8 237 LB former safety with outstanding instincts, range and physicality. Gives me Fred Warner vibes. The game vs Indiana is a highlight tape.”

Fred Warner has logged almost 1,000 career tackles since entering the NFL in 2018. He never missed a game in his career before this past season, never logging anything less than 118 tackles in a single season.

With analysts like Mel Kiper Jr. and publications PFF and CBS, among others, project him going in the early to mid first round, there are likely NFL front offices holding him in similar regard.

This past season, Styles finished with 83 tackles (43 solo) with three pass breakups, a sack, forced fumble and an interception. Despite losing to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game, Styles logged a season-high 12 tackles despite the 13-10 loss.

This came after a career-best 100 tackle season during Ohio State’s national championship-winning season in 2024. He logged six sacks and five pass breakups (both also career-highs) before the end of the season as well.

This past season’s Ohio State team would eventually fall short of its ultimate goal of repeating as national champion. Still, the 2025 Buckeyes squad was filled with NFL-level talent alongside Styles, including several along the defensive side of the football.

Styles joins linebacker Arvell Reese, safety Caleb Downs, wide receiver Carnell Tate and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald as Buckeyes stars that are expected to hear their names called early during April’s annual event. Last season, the Buckeyes had a program record 14 NFL Draftees and will hope to continue being a pipeline for standout players on their way to becoming a pro.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, PA from April 23-25, 2026. Styles isn’t expected to wait long to hear his name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.