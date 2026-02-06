Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was named the AP NFL MVP during Thursday’s 2026 NFL Honors at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. Stafford was a finalist for the award alongside New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

It’s Stafford’s first MVP award and it comes in his age-37 campaign. Stafford, in his 17th season in the league, guided the Rams to a 12-5 record and an NFC Championship Game appearance.

Stafford began the season with questions surrounding him, as retirement rumors and a lingering back issue dominated much of the discussion throughout the offseason. He responded by putting together his best season to date in the NFL.

Stafford was healthy for all 17 games. He threw for 4,707 yards, his first time leading the league in that category. Stafford tossed a league-leading 46 touchdowns, threw just eight interceptions and completed 65% of his passes. He was named an AP First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

“He’s a rare human being,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week. “I feel really fortunate for the friendship and the relationship that we’ve developed and I’m sure hopeful that Thursday when we’re there to support him, that gets recognized. Like I’ve said before, this is such a challenging game. I know I’m biased, but I can remove my bias and say I think he was the best player in the NFL this year. I think there are a lot of people that will agree. I’m hopeful Thursday will represent that as well.”

Will Matthew Stafford be back in 2026 after winning 2025 MVP?

Stafford turns 38 in just two days. Clearly, he is still at the top of his game. Los Angeles wants him back in 2026, believing he’s still capable of leading the franchise to another Super Bowl. The Rams intend to give Stafford as much time as he needs to make a decision.

“If that’s something that he wants to do, the answer is absolutely yes,” McVay said. “I think what’s great is he’s gonna take his time with [his wife] Kelly and the girls and see what’s best, but man, is he still playing at an incredible level.

“Our hope is that he does [return], but with respect to his timetable and ability to be able to communicate with you guys whenever he feels ready to make that announcement, we’ll let him be able to do that.”