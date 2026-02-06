New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was named NFL Coach of the Year during Thursday’s 2026 NFL Honors at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. Vrabel beat out Liam Coen (Jacksonville Jaguars), Ben Johnson (Chicago Bears), Mike Macdonald (Seattle Seahawks), and Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers) for the award.

Vrabel won out over a crowded group for the work he did in his first season as New England’s head coach. The Patriots went 4-13 in 2024; they went 14-3 in 2025, advancing to the Super Bowl LX where they will play the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday.

This story is developing…