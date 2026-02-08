The question over whether Aaron Rodgers will retire, or return to Pittsburgh for a 22nd NFL season has been hotly debated since the Steelers season ended in the Wild Card round. On Super Bowl Sunday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed the latest in regard to Rodgers status for the 2026 season.

“Rodgers has not yet informed the Steelers whether he will return for a 22nd NFL season,” Pelissero said on the NFL Network. “My understanding is the odds are increasing. I am told Rodgers has spoken several times with new Steelers coach, Mike McCarthy, of course, helped Rogers develop into a four time MVP and a Super Bowl winner in Green Bay.

“Rodgers has also spoken with wide receiver DK Metcalf, who wants Rodgers back at age 42. The plan is for Rodgers to take a little bit more time, and everyone hopes comes to a decision prior to the start of free agency in mid March.”

Returning in 2026 would mean competing in Pittsburgh for a second season. Rodgers began his career in Green Bay in 2005. He stayed there until 2022 before spending two years with the New York Jets and then 2025 in Pittsburgh.

This past season, Rodgers played in 16 games throwing for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He helped lead the Steelers to a 10-7 record and an AFC North division title.

However, the four-time MVP-winning QB took his time before signing with Pittsburgh during last offseason, not signing his one-year contract with the Steelers until June. Rodgers went into the season assuming it would be his last year in the NFL.

However, the hiring of Mike McCarthy, Rodgers’ former head coach for the Green Bay Packers, may help keep him around for at least one more season. For now, that remains to be seen.

“This is Aaron Rodgers, only he knows ultimately where this is going to go,” Pelissero continued. “If he’s going to come back, they need to work out a contract, but at this point, it would not be a surprise if Rodgers is back in Pittsburgh.”