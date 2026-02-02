NFL insider provides insight on Jim Schwartz's future with Cleveland Browns

Last week, the Cleveland Browns hired former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as its next head coach. Shortly after the news was revealed, additional reports that Schwartz was “visibly upset” at being passed over for the head coaching job.

Schwartz has been the defensive coordinator in Cleveland since 2023. With Monken set to address the media on Tuesday, NFL insider Mike Garafolo revealed the latest on Schwartz’s status with the Browns moving forward.

“He was very upset, and he told everybody, I’m out of here. In fact, our Tom Pelissero reported that Schwartz cleaned out his office,” Garafolo said. “Well tomorrow, Todd Monken is going to meet the media as the new head coach of the browns, and he’s going to be asked about Jim Schwartz, and I don’t know that he’s going to have a firm answer on him at this point.

“This one still feels like it’s where it was last week with Jim Schwartz, and the fact that there’s been no resolution to this point — the team has him under contract and wants him to be their defensive coordinator. The question is, what Schwartz going to do if they decide, ‘We’re not letting you out of this contract?’ That’s TBD.”

Pelissero noted that Schwartz said his goodbyes in the Browns’ facility after the news broke. He reportedly told other coaches he won’t return as the team’s defensive coordinator as well.

While Schwartz may be upset about the direction the Browns decided to go in. However, it’s clear the Browns would want to keep him around. Especially after the success Cleveland has experienced on the defensive end under his guidance.

This past season, Cleveland ranked fifth in defensive EPA and fourth in total defense. Schwartz was named the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2023, a season in which the Browns had the No. 1 defense in football and made the playoffs.

Before Cleveland, Schwartz served as defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles. He was head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-2013, going 29-51 with a playoff appearance in 2011.

If Schwartz finds a way out of Cleveland, he should have plenty of suitors. Pelissero previously reported that the San Francisco 49ers are one team that would likely have interest. However, for now he remains under contract in Cleveland.

On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this report.