Out of nowhere, news of the Maxx Crosby trade being off broke on Tuesday evening. Crosby will no longer be a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, he heads back to Las Vegas and the Raiders will have to figure out what to do with the star pass rusher moving forward. Not a move we usually see in the NFL, and at least one other general manager is not happy.

“This is very much bullshit on Baltimore’s part,” an NFL GM said via insider Tom Pelissero. He then expanded on the topic when appearing on NFL Network.

“The reaction from other people within the NFL that I am getting is predominantly about how the Ravens pulled the rug out, regardless of what their reasoning was,” Pelissero said. “This just does not happen. It has happened, on multiple other occasions, in the past on much smaller trades or agreements involving the Ravens. However, when you’re talking about trading two first-round picks — this is not an unknown issue with Maxx Crosby.”

The “issue” surrounding Crosby is an injury he suffered late in the 2025 season. A knee problem meant Las Vegas placed Crosby on injured reserve to close out the year. Surgery was required to fix things up but he remained on track to be ready for whatever came his way in Baltimore. Given the failed physical, the Ravens must not have been confident in what they saw.

Apparently, opposing general managers are not buying into it. Plenty of other teams were thought to be in for Crosby before the Raiders agreed to send him to the Ravens for two first-round picks. Whether or not he would pass medicals for them, we do not know. But Crosby’s agent gave his thoughts on the situation on social media.

“Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon Dr Neal El Attrache,” CJ LaBoy said via X. “Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons.”

Reaction to the situation will continue to pour out. The Raiders may find themselves in the weirdest position of them all. Monday and Tuesday brought a slew of free agent signings, spending a ton of money. Now, Crosby is back with the organization thanks to one of the weirder occurrences in NFL history.