NFL insider reveals likelihood Aaron Rodgers returns to Steelers for second season

Aaron Rodgers went into the 2025-26 season believing it would be his last in the NFL. However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed that the Pittsburgh Steelers might want him to run it back next season.

Rodgers will be a free agent in March. If he’s considering playing one more year, it appears the Steelers wouldn’t be opposed.

“They like how things have gone, he’s got chemistry with head coach Mike Tomlin, his mobility has been pretty good,” Fowler said during SportsCenter on Saturday morning. “His arm strength is still there, and he could be a bridge quarterback if they draft a (quarterback) high in the draft, in the first or second round. They’ve done a lot of scouting on these recent drafts, knowing they have to take somebody high and Rodgers can be that bridge.”

In 15 games played so far this season, Rodgers has thrown for 3,028 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His 65.6 percent (296-451) completion percentage is the highest its been since 2021 — his most recent MVP season.

The Steelers are currently facing a win-or-go-home scenario against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. A loss keeps Pittsburgh out of the playoffs entirely while the winner gets to claim the AFC North division title and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff.

“If they can win it, get in the playoffs, make some noise (it) might be easier for Rodgers to come back,” Fowler said. “We know he’s going to take his time deciding. It’s not going to be a quick decision.”

Rodgers addressed his potential to return to the league in 2026, and he didn’t rule it out. He reiterated his age (42) and length of his contract (he signed a one-year deal before the season), and said that he’ll weigh his options once the season wraps up.

“Whenever the season ends, I’ll be a free agent,” Rodgers said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “That’ll give me a lot of options if I still want to play — not a lot of options, but … I would think maybe 1 or 2 if I decide I still want to play.”

For now, Rodgers will be focused on getting the Steelers into the playoffs before turning his attention toward his future. The all-or-nothing matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens is set for Week 18’s edition of Sunday Night Football at home.