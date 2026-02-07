NFL insider reveals update on Travis Kelce retirement decision

NFL insider Dianna Russini revealed the latest on Travis Kelce’s future with the Kansas City Chiefs and in the NFL. The future Hall of Fame tight end has contemplated retirement after 13 seasons.

While no decision has been made, Kelce seems to be leaning towards playing in 2026, per Russini. The Chiefs would also welcome back QB Patrick Mahomes, who would be coming off a torn ACL suffered near the end of the regular season.

“I’m told that while retirement has been discussed, many close to Travis Kelce believe he could return for a 14th season,” Russini wrote on Twitter/X. “The future Hall of Famer has yet to make a final decision about his future.”

In late January, Kelce noted the return of OC Eric Bieniemy. He returns to Kansas City after spending 2025 with the Chicago Bears. Based on the excitement, Kelce might not mind running it back with one of his favorite coaches.

“I love that shit. I think it’s great,” Kelce said to brother Jason on New Heights. “I think it’s a marriage (that’s) gonna pick up right where it left off. EB and who he is as a coach, you can see kind of his personality, what he brings to this table with that Chicago team. I know Ben Johnson has his own version of that. He’s a very tough guy. And what he did in Detroit, he brought over as well. And you can see those running backs over Chicago and their body of work was definitely an Eric Bieniemy style of football …

“I can’t wait to see him back in the building. Man, he’s one of my favorite coaches of all time, one of my favorite people of all time. I’ve had so many unbelievable, you know, growing moments under him as a player, as a person. And I just love the guy, and it’s gonna be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby.”

36, is coming off a season in which he hauled in 76 passes for 851 yards and five touchdowns. The Chiefs, coming off three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, hit a wall in 2025. They finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, Kelce’s second season in the league.

“We all love Travis,” head coach Andy Reid said on January 5th. “Trav can still play. I’m not trying questioning that part or any of it. I’m not trying to avoid your question, but I know there’s time. Last year, I was asked kind of the same thing. We’ve got a little bit of time to figure everything out, and so does Trav.”