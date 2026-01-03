NFL insider shares update on Lamar Jackson, future with Ravens as decision looms

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler provided the latest on Baltimore Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson’s future with the franchise Saturday. Ahead of a pivotal Week 18 game where the Ravens must beat the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the AFC North and get in the playoffs, Jackson’s tenure with the team has recently come into question.

After missing Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers due to injury, Jackson will return for the finale in Pittsburgh. Win or lose, Baltimore has a decision to make with its franchise quarterback as the guaranteed money on his contract is “drying out,” per Fowler.

Jackson’s been with the franchise since 2018 after they drafted him in the first round out of Louisville. But maybe these are the final days.

“So Lamar Jackson, his future is interesting, because he’s got a $75 million cap hit, the guaranteed money on his long term deal is drying out,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “So the Ravens have a decision to make here. Do they want to continue to negotiate? Try to hammer out a long term deal on a market that would be massive for a player who’s caliber with a two time MVP?

“There are questions about how they’re going to handle this, because they haven’t won big with Jackson yet. Most people I’ve talked to say that, look, the Ravens know they’re better off with Jackson than without, but it’s going to be costly either way. They got to sort that out.”

Jackson’s contract expires in 2028, per Spotrac. 2028 and ’29 are “void years,” but he would be under contract in ’26 and ’27, owed a base salary of over $51 million. But, Baltimore and Jackson have a potential out after next season.

Logistically, the Ravens would be better suited to keep their franchise quarterback, a two-time MVP. But, injuries have taken their toll this year.

However, Jackson and the Ravens are just two years removed from hosting the AFC Championship Game, a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Baltimore lost to Buffalo on the road in last year’s Divisional Round.

A Heisman Trophy winner at Louisville, Jackson’s been a dual threat star for the Ravens his entire career. But some question if the Ravens peaked with him under center as they have not made a Super Bowl during this era. Head coach John Harbaugh, who’s been the head coach since 2008, has a Super Bowl ring with the team, dating back to 2012 with QB Joe Flacco. But the team has not been back to the “Big Game” since.

This season, Jackson is just 6-6 as a starter and has 2,311 yards, 18 touchdowns, six interceptions, a 63.7% completion percentage, 340 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. In his career, Jackson has 22,370 yards, 184 touchdowns, 55 interceptions, a 64.8% completion percentage, 6,513 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns.