NFL legend Jim Kelly reveals he recently suffered stroke, but feels 'really good'

NFL legend Jim Kelly revealed at Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium, Highmark Stadium II, that he recently suffered a stroke.

Kelly, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has dealt with numerous, serious health issues for the past 13 years. He first contracted squamous cell carcinoma in 2013, and was declared cancer-free shortly after. The cancer, however, recurred in 2014, and once again returned in 2018. He beat cancer twice, and also fended off MRSA in that span. The stroke marks the first serious health issue he has suffered since then.

“I had a little setback about a month and a half ago,” Kelly said. “But right now, I feel good. Eyesight’s not great. My hearing still sucks, but that’s part of life.”

Kelly cemented himself as one of the greatest players in Buffalo Bills franchise history during his tenure with the organization. From 1986-1996, Kelly was selected to five Pro Bowls and has his No. 12 jersey retired by the organization.

2026 will mark first season at Highmark Stadium II for Buffalo Bills

The 2026 season will serve as a special one for the Buffalo Bills, as it will mark their first in Highmark Stadium II. Buffalo played their home games at Highmark Stadium (formerly Bills Stadium, New Era Field, Ralph Wilson Stadium, and Rich Stadium) from 1973-2025.

“It’s going to be special, not only for the players, but imagine the fans in there, how crazy and wild and loud they’re going to get,” Kelly said. “And that’s what I’m looking forward to. I want to see how loud this stadium can get. And from what I’ve been told, it’s going to be unbelievable, but I don’t expect anything less.”

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a 12-5 season in their ‘Farewell Season’ to Highmark Stadium. Buffalo finished second in the AFC East behind the eventual AFC Champion New England Patriots, and fell to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round.

Buffalo is seeking its first AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance for the first time since 1993, when it won four in a row from 1990-1993. All four of those AFC titles were won with Kelly leading the way, although Buffalo was unable to win a Super Bowl in that span.