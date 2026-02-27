The Styles brothers are the talk of Indianapolis — and social media — after turning heads with electric workouts during the first two days of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine this weekend inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

One day after former Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles wowed NFL personnel and fans alike with absolutely ridiculous performances during Thursday’s on-field drills, his older brother Lorenzo Styles Jr. stole the show Friday afternoon with back-to-back sub-4.3 times in the 40-yard dash.

Lorenzo Styles Jr., a former Buckeyes safety, posted a official 40 time of 4.27 seconds to lead all safeties that participated Friday. Following the elder Styles’ second unofficial run of 4.28, the NFL Network showed a simulcast of the two Styles brothers running the 40. On Thursday, the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Sonny Styles ran a blazing 4.46-second 40 to lead all defensive linemen and linebackers that participated Thursday.

Check out the simulcast below:

Lorenzo Styles Jr.’s official 4.27-second time was the fastest by a safety at the NFL Combine since 2003, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. That came after his younger brother, Sonny, became the first-ever NFL hopeful to run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash with a vertical jump of 40+ inches and a broad jump of 11+ feet at 230 pounds or more since 2003, according to NFL Research. Sonny officially posted a vertical jump of 43 1/2 inches, an 11-foot-2 broad jump and a 4.46-second 40 to tie Ohio State teammate Arvell Reese with the fastest time of the day Friday.

Sonny Styles is widely projected to be a likely Top 10 pick in April’s 2026 NFL Draft, but could have secured himself a Top 5 selection after Thursday’s performance. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Styles Jr. is projected as a potential Day 3 pick that could work his way into Day 2, especially in light of Friday’s effort.

Sonny Styles, a converted safety that only started one season at linebacker, led Ohio State with 82 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception in 2025. Lorenzo Styles Jr. added 30 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups as well as a kickoff return for a touchdown last season.

Lorenzo Styles Jr. began his collegiate career as a receiver at Notre Dame before converting to defensive back following his 2023 transfer to Ohio State. It’s safe to say, based on this weekend’s performances in Indianapolis, both Styles brothers made the correct move by changing positions in Columbus.