NFL owners approve Nashville as Super Bowl LXIV host

The NFL owners approved via vote to award Nashville Super Bowl LXIV. It is set to be at the new home of the Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium.

The stadium is expected to open in 2027 with the Nashville Super Bowl taking place in 2030. The upcoming Super Bowl LXI host is SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California while the 2028 edition will be played in Atlanta at Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

A Nashville Super Bowl was certainly in the works once the Titans announced plans to build a new stadium. It’s expected to follow Las Vegas, which is the expected host, again, for Super Bowl LXIII following the 2028 season.

Nashville will host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030! #SBLXIV pic.twitter.com/A4ZsLrQaUP — NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2026

Speaking of Super Bowl history, ESPN’s Joe Buck will be back in the booth for the Super Bowl next February. After doing multiple as a member of the FOX broadcasting crew, Buck will be doing Super Bowl LXI at ESPN for the first time. His usual partner, Troy Aikman, will be there right next to him. A massive year for the World Wide Leader, hoping to put on quite the show.

Thursday night brought another step toward the actual Super Bowl, as the full 2026 schedule was released. Naturally, after looking over schedules, some predictions were made. Buck got in on the fun and decided to throw his two teams out there — the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

“I’m going to aim big, I’m going to aim big,” Buck said on ESPN. “I’m going to say Dallas-Buffalo.”

Dallas and Buffalo have quite a bit of history when it comes to the Super Bowl. We saw back-to-back showdowns between them in 1992 and 1993. Famously, the Cowboys won both of them. The Bills have not been back to the Super Bowl ever since. Dallas is in a drought of its own, just a little bit shorter, after adding another ring in 1995.

As for the present day, there is still some work to be done. Especially on the Cowboys’ end, who cannot even advance past the NFC Divisional Round. Playoff success has gone dry ever since last bringing home the Lombardi Trophy. Dallas did not even make the playoffs in the first year of head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s tenure.