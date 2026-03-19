The NFL owners are set to vote on a succession plan for the Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. reported. It would give Egon Durban, co-CEO of private equity firm Silver Lake, the option to purchase a majority stake in the franchise from Mark Davis.

Durban has been a minority owner of the Raiders since 2024 when he purchased 7.5% of the franchise. Discovery Land Co. founder Michael Meldman bought the other 7.5% at the time. NFL owners are also expected to vote on Davis selling about 7% of the team to Durban and Meldman, according to ESPN.

Durban became a minority owner in the Raiders the same year Tom Brady acquired a 5% stake in the franchise, along with two others. Knighthead Capital Management co-founder Tom Wagner and franchise Hall of Famer Richard Seymour purchased 5% and 0.5%, respectively.

Davis does not currently plan on selling his stake in the team, ESPN reported. However, the vote would set up a potential succession plan should he decide to do so in the future.

“Mark has no intention to sell his majority stake in the team,” a source close to Davis told ESPN. “This sets up a smooth succession plan.”

Davis, 70, inherited the Raiders in 2011 following the death of his father, Al Davis. He was also a central figure in bringing the franchise from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020 to play in Allegiant Stadium, which is in the mix to host Super Bowl LXIII in 2029, SBJ previously reported.

Raiders in the midst of interesting offseason

The Raiders have just two winning seasons since Mark Davis took over for his father and have not made the playoffs during that time. They struggled mightily in 2025, as well, finishing with a 3-14 overall record. That sent the franchise to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the wide expectation is Las Vegas will select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza atop the board.

The Raiders have also been active in free agency this cycle, notably making a splash on the offensive line. Former Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum signed a lucrative contract that will make him the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in history.

Las Vegas also got a boost, in a way, after the Maxx Crosby trade fell through after a failed physical. That meant the Raiders kept their star pass-rusher to pair alongside new signings Kwity Paye and Nakobe Dean, among others, on defense.